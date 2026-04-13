When AI And GDPR Intersect: A Regulator’s View | Sharon Xuereb With Ian Deguara (Podcast)

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It is equally our pleasure to have hosted Mr Ian Deguara, Malta’s Information and Data Protection Commissioner, for a one-on-one discussion on his achievements at the Office together with his supporting team, as well as the intersection between AI Technologies and Data Protection Law.
The conversation explored the new roles assumed by the IDPC in the AI space, collaborations with other data protection authorities, and the changes and concerns at the time of recording - that have since been further confirmed by the latest developments on the EU Digital Omnibus legislative reforms.
We expect this conversation to continue. Tune in for more.
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