15 January 2025

Thailand Issues Notifications On ROPA Exemptions For Data Controllers And Processors

On January 8, 2025, Thailand's Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee published two notifications in the Government Gazette—one for data controllers and the other for data processors...
Thailand Privacy
Nopparat Lalitkomon and Wilin Somya
On January 8, 2025, Thailand's Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee published two notifications in the Government Gazette—one for data controllers and the other for data processors—concerning exemptions for data controllers and data processors from the requirement to create and maintain records of processing activities (ROPAs) under the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019).

The notification for data processors took effect on January 9, 2025, the day after its publication. The notification for data controllers will take effect on April 8, 2025.

The content of these notifications is identical to that in the draft versions of the notifications previously released for public consultation in October 2024.

