16 September 2024

PrivacyEspresso Navigating Data Protection Fines (Video)

In this latest episode of the PrivacyRules  privacyespresso seriesStephan Mulders, lawyer at Van Diepen Van der Kroef Advocaten, PrivacyRules dutch law firm member, discusses the recent significant fines imposed by the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) on Uber and Clearview. Uber faces a €290 million fine, primarily for insufficient transfer mechanisms between Uber USA and Uber Netherlands, marking the third time Uber has been fined by the DPA for GDPR violations. Meanwhile, Clearview received a €30 million fine for scraping internet data and violating various GDPR regulations. The discussion dives into the details of the fines, the implications of joint controllers under the GDPR, and how enforcement of such violations is intensifying.

