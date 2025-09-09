ARTICLE
9 September 2025

The Principle That Courts Do Not Act In Vain

SP
Soteris Pittas & Co

Contributor

Soteris Pittas & Co logo

Soteris Pittas & Co LLC is a boutique law firm, in size only, focusing on the areas of law related to business activity and dedicated to providing its clients with outstanding, highly personalized, legal representation.

The lawyers and associates of the firm with their combined skills-set and knowledge can provide comprehensive legal solutions according to the clients’ particular business needs, requirements and objectives. We are committed to representing our clients at all stages of disputes, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation, in order to secure just compensation and legal vindication.

Explore Firm Details
In a recent appellate case in which our law office acted for the successful party, the Appellate Court dismissed the appeal on, inter alia, the ground that "Courts do not act in vain".
Cyprus Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Soteris Pittas and Anna Lamprou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a recent appellate case in which our law office acted for the successful party, the Appellate Court dismissed the appeal on, inter alia, the ground that "Courts do not act in vain".

In the appeal case, under consideration, the Appellant – (an intervener) – filed an appeal against a decision of a first Instant Court, dismissing the Appellant's application to set aside chabra freezing orders and a receivership order, but in the meantime, the ex parte freezing order and the receivership had become absolute – (due to the non-appearance of the Respondent) – and the assets under receivership, had been sold by the receiver, pursuant to an order of the 1st Instance Court and the proceeds of sale, were deposited with Court.

The Appellate Court decided that, even if the appeal were successful, the cancellation of the chabra injunction and receivership, would not have any practical effect, in relation to the frozen assets, which were already sold, and that furthermore such cancellation would have been in conflict, with the 1st Instant Court decision, making such freezing order and receivership, absolute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Soteris Pittas
Soteris Pittas
Photo of Anna Lamprou
Anna Lamprou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More