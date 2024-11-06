ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Extension To The Filing Of Individuals Tax Return (TD1)

KPMG in Cyprus

Contributor

Cyprus Tax
Extension to the filing of Individual's Tax Return (TD1) for the tax year 2023 and payment of due tax

On October 30th, 2024, the Tax Department announced that the Council of Ministers approved on October 29th, 2024, the extension to the filing of TD1 and payment of any due tax/contributions for the tax year 2023 until November 30th, 2024.

Individuals (except self-employed with accounts) have an obligation to file a TD1 for the tax year 2023 if their annual gross income for the tax year 2023 exceeds the amount of €19.500.

Payment of taxes can be made electronically via the Tax Portal at https://taxportal.mof.gov.cy/.

Παράταση στην υποβολή της Δήλωσης Εισοδήματος Ατόμου (ΤΦ1) για το φορολογικό έτος 2023 και πληρωμή του οφειλόμενου φόρου

Φορολογική Ενημέρωση - Οκτώβριος 2024

Το ΤΦ με ανακοίνωση του ημερομηνίας 30 Οκτωβρίου 2024, ενημερώνει ότι το Υπουργικό Συμβούλιο ενέκρινε στις 29 Οκτωβρίου 2024 την παράταση στην υποβολή της ΤΦ1 και καταβολή τυχόν οφειλόμενου φόρου/εισφορών για το έτος 2023 μέχρι την 30η Νοεμβρίου 2024.

Υποχρέωση υποβολής ΤΦ1 για το φορολογικό έτος 2023 έχουν άτομα (εκτός αυτοεργοδοτούμενους με λογαριασμούς), των οποίων το μεικτό ολικό εισόδημα για το φορολογικό έτος 2023 υπερβαίνει το ποσό των €19.500.

Πληρωμές φόρων γίνονται ηλεκτρονικά μέσω της Φορολογικής Πύλης στο https://taxportal.mof.gov.cy/.

KPMG In Cyprus
