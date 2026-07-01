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1 July 2026

Buying Property In Cyprus: A Complete Legal Guide (Video)

Philippou Law Firm

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Philippou Law Firm
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Buying property in Cyprus involves significant financial commitment and hidden legal risks that extend far beyond what's visible during property viewings. Understanding the legal status, contract terms, and planning regulations is essential for protecting your investment and avoiding costly mistakes that could emerge after purchase.
Cyprus Real Estate and Construction
Philippou Law Firm
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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