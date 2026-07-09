Transferring Property To Your Children In Cyprus: A Practical Legal Guide

Transferring immovable property to children is common in Cyprus. Parents may wish to pass family assets to the next generation, reduce future succession complications, assist children financially, or organise...

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Transferring immovable property to children is common in Cyprus. Parents may wish to pass family assets to the next generation, reduce future succession complications, assist children financially, or organise their affairs while they are still alive and able to control the process.

Although the idea sounds simple — a parent gives a house, apartment, plot or share of property to a child — the legal and practical steps should not be underestimated. The transfer must be properly documented, the title must be checked, tax clearances may be required, and the parties should understand the consequences before the transfer takes place.

This guide explains the main issues to consider when transferring property to children in Cyprus.

What does it mean to transfer property to your children?

A transfer of immovable property by way of gift means that ownership of the property is transferred voluntarily from the existing owner to another person without a normal sale price being paid. In the case of a parent-child transfer, the parent is usually the transferor and the child is the transferee. The transfer is completed through the Department of Lands and Surveys, provided the necessary documentation and clearances are in order.

Once the transfer is completed, the child becomes the registered owner of the property, or of the relevant share of the property. This is an important point. A gift is not merely a promise that the child will receive the property in the future. It is an actual transfer of legal ownership.

For that reason, parents should not proceed casually. They should consider whether they are comfortable giving up ownership, whether they need to retain any rights over the property, and whether the transfer may create issues with other children or family members.

Why do parents transfer property to their children?

There are several reasons why parents in Cyprus decide to transfer property during their lifetime.

Some parents wish to avoid uncertainty or disputes after death. Others want to help their children settle, marry, build a home or secure financing. In some families, property transfers are part of wider succession planning. In others, the reason is practical: the parents are elderly, live abroad, or simply want to simplify the family’s affairs.

A lifetime transfer may also be attractive because transfers from parents to children can benefit from favourable Land Registry treatment compared with ordinary sales. However, the decision should not be made only on the basis of fees. The legal consequences are often more important than the immediate cost.

Gift or sale: which is better?

In many family cases, the property is transferred by way of gift. This reflects the true nature of the transaction: the parent is not selling the property commercially but passing it to the child.

A sale may be considered where there is an actual purchase price, financing, or a particular family arrangement that requires payment. However, if the supposed sale price is artificial, the parties should be careful. The Land Registry and tax authorities may look at the substance of the transaction, not only the wording used by the parties.

For most genuine parent-to-child transfers, a gift is usually the more natural structure. The correct approach depends on the facts, the value of the property, the family arrangement, and whether there are any mortgages, co-owners or tax issues.

Are there transfer fees when parents transfer property to children?

This is usually one of the first questions clients ask.

According to the Department of Lands and Surveys’ fees and charges, where immovable property is transferred by gift or sale from parents to children, the relevant transfer fees are levied by reference to the 1 January 2013 value of the property, and no fees are payable for transfers from parents to children.

This favourable treatment is one of the reasons such transfers are common in Cyprus. However, it should not be confused with a complete absence of all possible costs. There may still be professional fees, certification costs, clearance-related costs, municipality or community obligations, mortgage-related costs, or other practical expenses depending on the property.

It is also important to distinguish parent-to-child transfers from transfers between other relatives. Different rules may apply to transfers between spouses, siblings, more distant relatives or unrelated persons.

Is there capital gains tax on a gift to children?

Capital gains tax in Cyprus is generally imposed on gains from the disposal of immovable property situated in Cyprus. The standard capital gains tax rate is 20%.

However, the Cyprus Tax Department lists certain transfers as exempt from capital gains tax, including gifts made between relatives, subject to the applicable conditions.

A genuine gift from a parent to a child will normally fall within the family gift framework. That said, tax should not be treated as a box-ticking exercise. The facts matter. The relationship between the parties, the nature of the transfer, whether any consideration is paid, the history of the property, and the supporting documents may all be relevant.

Where the property is valuable, part of a larger estate, recently acquired, or connected with a business or company structure, specific tax advice should be taken before the transfer is arranged.

Is stamp duty payable?

Cyprus abolished stamp duty with effect from 1 January 2026 under Law 239(I)/2025, which repealed the previous Stamp Duty Laws. Documents executed from that date are no longer subject to stamp duty.

This is a significant simplification for property and other transactions. However, for documents executed before 1 January 2026, or older arrangements that are only now being regularised, the position should be checked separately.

What documents are usually required?

The exact documents depend on the property and the circumstances, but a typical transfer may involve:

the title deed or certificate of registration;

identity documents of the parent and child;

the relevant Land Registry transfer forms;

tax clearance documentation;

confirmation of payment of any amounts due to relevant authorities;

powers of attorney, if a party cannot attend personally;

supporting documents proving the family relationship, where required;

mortgage releases or bank consents, if the property is mortgaged.

The Department of Lands and Surveys refers to Form N.270, the Declaration of Transfer of Immovable Property, and Form N.313, which concerns tax clearance certificates for immovable property tax, capital gains tax and the Central Body for the Equal Distribution of Burdens levy.

In practice, the process often takes longer because of the clearances, not because of the Land Registry appointment itself. If the property has unpaid local taxes, sewerage charges, municipal charges, old encumbrances or missing documents, these must usually be dealt with before completion.

What if the property is mortgaged?

A mortgaged property cannot simply be transferred as if the mortgage does not exist. The mortgagee’s rights must be considered.

In most cases, the bank’s consent or the release of the mortgage will be required before the transfer can be completed. If the mortgage is to remain, the bank may require new documentation, additional security, or revised arrangements. If the loan will be repaid on or before transfer, the timing of the release must be coordinated carefully.

This is particularly important where parents intend to transfer only part of a property, or where several properties secure the same loan. A legal and banking check should be carried out before any promises are made to the children.

Can parents transfer only a share of the property?

Yes. A parent may transfer a share of a property rather than the whole property. For example, a parent may transfer 50% to one child, or different shares to different children.

This can be useful where the parent wants to retain part ownership or where the property is being divided between siblings. However, co-ownership can create future complications. Co-owners may disagree about use, sale, expenses, repairs or rental income. If one co-owner later wishes to sell and the others do not, the matter can become difficult.

For that reason, where a property will be owned by more than one child, it is sensible to consider a written family arrangement dealing with practical issues such as who will use the property, who will pay expenses, whether the property can be rented, and what happens if one child wants to sell.

Should parents reserve a right to live in or use the property?

This is one of the most important practical issues.

A parent may want to transfer the property to the child but continue living in it, receiving rent from it, or using it during their lifetime. If that is the intention, it should be considered carefully before the transfer.

Simply trusting the child may be sufficient in some families, but it is not always legally safe. Circumstances change. The child may marry, divorce, face financial difficulty, become bankrupt, fall out with siblings, or die before the parent. If the parent has given away the property without protecting their position, they may be exposed.

Depending on the circumstances, it may be possible to consider structures or rights that preserve use or control. These should be discussed before the transfer, not after.

What are the risks of transferring property too early?

The main risk is loss of control.

Once the child becomes the registered owner, the property is no longer the parent’s asset. The child may be able to sell it, mortgage it, rent it, transfer it, or otherwise deal with it, subject to any registered rights or restrictions.

There may also be family consequences. If one child receives a valuable property and the others do not, this may create resentment or future inheritance disputes. Even where the parents intend to equalise matters later through a will, that plan may fail if the parents’ estate changes, assets are sold, or the will is challenged.

Parents should also consider their own financial security. If they may need funds for healthcare, care home expenses or general living costs, transferring valuable assets away too early may not be advisable.

What about inheritance and forced heirship?

Cyprus succession law contains forced heirship rules for certain estates. This means that a person may not always be free to leave all assets by will to whoever they choose. Lifetime transfers are sometimes used as part of succession planning, but they should not be used without proper advice.

A transfer to one child during the parents’ lifetime may reduce the assets available in the estate after death. This can be sensible in some cases, but it can also lead to disputes if other heirs believe they have been treated unfairly or if the transfer is alleged to have been made under pressure, incapacity or undue influence.

For valuable family estates, the property transfer should be considered together with the parents’ wills and overall succession plan.

Can a transfer be challenged later?

A completed transfer can be difficult to reverse. However, disputes can arise.

Challenges may be based on allegations such as lack of capacity, undue influence, fraud, mistake, pressure, or the claim that the transfer did not reflect the true agreement between the parties. Family disputes of this kind are often emotionally difficult and fact-sensitive.

To reduce risk, the transfer should be properly documented. The parent should understand what they are signing. If the parent is elderly or vulnerable, particular care should be taken to avoid any later allegation that the transfer was not freely and knowingly made.

Independent legal advice may be appropriate, especially where one child is receiving significant property and other family members are not.

What if the parent or child lives abroad?

Many Cyprus property owners live overseas. A transfer can still be arranged, but the practical steps must be planned.

If a party cannot attend the Land Registry personally, a properly prepared and certified power of attorney may be required. The form, certification and legalisation requirements depend on the country where the document is signed.

Where documents are signed abroad, time should be allowed for notarisation, apostille or consular certification, translation if necessary, and courier delivery of originals. Errors in powers of attorney are a common cause of delay.

What if the property is in the occupied areas?

Transfers involving property situated in the areas of Cyprus not under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus require special consideration.

The Department of Lands and Surveys provides separate guidance for certain transfers by way of gift or sale in the occupied areas of Ammochostos and Keryneia. In some cases, for gifts between spouses or relatives up to the third degree, Form N.313 is not required.

However, these cases should be examined individually. The fact that a transfer may be possible administratively does not mean that all practical or legal issues are resolved.

How long does the process take?

The Land Registry transfer itself may be completed relatively quickly once all documents and clearances are ready. The overall timeline, however, depends on the condition of the file.

Straightforward cases may be completed without major delay. More complicated cases can take longer, especially where there are unpaid taxes, missing title deeds, old mortgages, deceased co-owners, multiple properties, overseas parties, or unclear family arrangements.

In practice, the most efficient approach is to carry out an initial review first, identify missing documents early, and then proceed with the clearances and Land Registry appointment.

Common mistakes to avoid

The most common mistake is treating the transfer as a simple family formality. It is not. It is a legal transfer of ownership.

Other common mistakes include failing to check whether the property is mortgaged, assuming there will be no tax paperwork because it is a family gift, transferring property without considering the parents’ future needs, failing to equalise arrangements between children, using defective powers of attorney, and not checking whether local authority charges are outstanding.

A further mistake is transferring property without thinking about divorce, creditors or financial difficulties of the child. Once the property is in the child’s name, it may become relevant to the child’s own legal and financial circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

Can I transfer my house to my child in Cyprus?

Yes, provided the property can legally be transferred and the required documents and clearances are obtained. The transfer is completed through the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Do I need to sell the property, or can I gift it?

In many parent-to-child cases, the transfer is made by way of gift. A sale may be used where there is a genuine sale price or other commercial reason.

Are transfer fees payable when transferring property from parent to child?

According to the Department of Lands and Surveys’ fees and charges, no transfer fees are payable for transfers from parents to children, based on the relevant 1 January 2013 value framework.

Is capital gains tax payable?

Gifts between relatives may be exempt from capital gains tax, subject to the applicable conditions. The position should be checked in each case, especially for valuable or complex properties.

Can I continue living in the property after transferring it?

Possibly, but this should be properly considered and documented before the transfer. Once ownership passes to the child, the parent should not assume that informal family understanding will always be sufficient.

Can I transfer property to more than one child?

Yes. Property can be transferred in shares. However, co-ownership should be approached carefully, as disputes may arise later about use, sale, rent and expenses.

Do I need a lawyer?

It is strongly advisable. The legal cost of doing the transfer properly is usually much lower than the cost of correcting mistakes or dealing with a family dispute later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.