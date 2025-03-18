Global Terrorism Index 2025 – Key Global Trends And Patterns In Terrorism

The Institute for Economics and Peace has published the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), which outlines the main trends in global terrorism. While there were declines in both deaths and attacks in 2024, these gains were undermined by the ongoing expansion of terrorism. In 2024, the number of countries experiencing a recorded terrorist incident rose from 58 to 66. Compared to 2023, 45 countries experienced a higher impact from terrorism, while 34 saw improvement.

In 2024, the number of terrorist-related deaths declined to 7,555, which is a 13% decrease from the previous year. However, the GTI Report states that this reduction was solely due to the significant surge in fatalities caused by Hamas' October 7th attack in the prior year; without this, the number of deaths would have remained roughly unchanged.

Burkina Faso remained the most affected country by terrorism for the second consecutive year, even as attacks decreased by 57%, and fatalities decreased by 21%. The country accounted for one-fifth of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide, with Pakistan and Syria following closely behind. Iran and Russia recorded their highest number of terrorism deaths in a decade, whilst deaths in Myanmar fell from 356 in 2023 to 24 in 2024.

The GTI Report notes that the Sahel region has experienced the sharpest decline in security rankings since 2011. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have consistently remained among the most terrorism-affected nations since 2017. This highlights a shift in the global terrorism epicenter from the Middle East to the Sahel, posing significant challenges to regional stability.

The GTI 2025 notes that the following ten countries are the most impacted by terrorism:

Burkina Faso Pakistan Syria Mali Niger Nigeria Somalia Israel Afghanistan Cameroon

