16 January 2026

Cyprus Increases Maximum Insurable Earnings From 1 January 2026

Eurofast

Contributor

Effective 1 January 2026, the maximum salary amounts subject to social insurance contributions will increase.
Cyprus Insurance
Demetriou Demetra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Effective 1 January 2026, the maximum salary amounts subject to social insurance contributions will increase. This adjustment aims to align social security contributions with current income levels and economic conditions, impacting both employers and employees.

New Contribution Limits

From 1 January 2026, the updated maximum insurable earnings will be:

  • Monthly: €5,742
  • Weekly: €1,325
  • Annual: €68,904

These limits represent the highest portion of an employee's salary on which social insurance contributions will be calculated. Earnings above these thresholds will not be subject to additional contributions.

What This Means for Employers

For payroll teams, this change requires immediate attention. Higher caps affect calculations, and payroll systems must be updated to ensure accuracy from the first payroll of 2026. Errors could trigger corrections, employee queries, and reporting issues with authorities.

The Eurofast Take

Eurofast supports payroll teams in implementing these changes seamlessly. Our services include verifying system setups to ensure correct application of the new caps, testing calculations for accuracy, reviewing reporting outputs to avoid discrepancies in official filings, and providing guidance throughout the transition period.

