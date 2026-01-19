ARTICLE
19 January 2026

Social Insurance Contributions In Cyprus

Understanding and managing Social Insurance Contributions in Cyprus is a critical responsibility for every employer, and getting it wrong can lead to unnecessary costs, penalties, and compliance risks.

At CYAUSE (Cyprus Audit Services Ltd), we provide end-to-end support for businesses to ensure full payroll and social insurance compliance, accurate calculations, and seamless ongoing administration. From employee and employer contributions to Social Cohesion Fund, Redundancy Fund, Industrial Training Fund and optional Holiday Fund obligations, we handle the entire process with precision and professionalism.

Our team ensures:

  • Correct classification of employees and remuneration
  • Accurate calculation of all statutory contributions
  • Timely submissions and payments to the authorities
  • Full payroll compliance and audit-ready records
  • Ongoing advisory support as legislation and rates change

Whether you are running a local company, an international structure, or expanding into Cyprus, CYAUSE acts as your trusted compliance partner, removing the administrative burden and ensuring your business remains fully aligned with Cyprus labour and social insurance regulations.

In short: we don't just process payroll, we protect your business from risk, inefficiency, and costly mistakes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

