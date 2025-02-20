Investment Funds In Cyprus

Cyprus has emerged as a preferred jurisdiction in EU for the investment fund industry, attracting fund managers and investors due to its robust legal framework and attractive tax incentives. As one of the first EU member states to transpose the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) into national law, Cyprus offers a stable and competitive environment for fund structuring and management.

Regulatory Developments in Cyprus' Investment Fund Industry

The enactment of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2014 marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the Cypriot funds industry. Subsequent improvements led to the introduction of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018 (the "Law"), which streamlined regulatory processes and introduced the concept of Registered Alternative Investment Funds (RAIFs). The Law provides a comprehensive legal framework for the establishment and operation of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), ensuring compliance with EU regulations and investor protection.

Types of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in Cyprus

The Law defines an AIF as a collective investment undertaking that raises capital from multiple investors to invest according to a defined investment policy for their benefit. The available types of AIFs in Cyprus include:

AIFs with Unlimited Number of Persons (AIFUNPs)

These funds are suited for well-informed, professional, and retail investors. They may be structured as:

Mutual/Common Funds (C.F.)

Fixed Capital Investment Companies (F.C.I.C.)

Variable Capital Investment Companies (V.C.I.C.)

Limited Partnerships under the General and Limited Partnership and Business Names Law, with or without separate legal personality

AIFs with Limited Number of Persons (AIFLNPs)

Restricted to a maximum of 50 investors, AIFLNPs cater to well-informed and professional investors. They may be structured as:

Fixed or Variable Capital Investment Companies

Limited Partnerships under the Partnership Law, with the potential for separate legal personality

Registered Alternative Investment Funds (RAIFs)

RAIFs offer a streamlined process without prior authorization from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), provided they are managed by a licensed AIFM. They may take the form of:

Mutual/Common Funds

Fixed or Variable Capital Investment Companies

Limited Partnerships

All AIF structures may be established as either open-ended or closed-ended funds and may operate as single-fund or umbrella schemes with multiple investment compartments, ensuring asset and liability segregation.

Regulatory Supervision and Management of AIFs

The competent authority for authorizing and supervising AIFUNPs and AIFLNPs is CySEC, whereas RAIFs must only be registered with CySEC after their incorporation.

AIFs can be managed internally by their board of directors (if structured as an investment company) or externally by:

Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMs)

UCITS Management Companies

MiFID II Investment Firms or Cyprus Investment Firms (CIFs)

Sub-threshold AIFMs (Mini-Managers)

Third-country firms authorized for portfolio management

Special purpose portfolio management companies (for AIFLNPs only)

Timeframe for Licensing

The licensing process for AIFs typically takes six months, whereas RAIFs benefit from a much faster registration process of only three weeks. This expedited timeframe makes RAIFs an attractive option for fund managers seeking a quicker market entry.

Capital Requirements and Depositary Obligations

The Law mandates minimum capital requirements for internally managed AIFs:

AIFUNP: €125,000 (cash or assets convertible to cash)

€125,000 (cash or assets convertible to cash) AIFLNP: €50,000 (cash or assets convertible to cash)

€50,000 (cash or assets convertible to cash) RAIF: No minimum capital requirement

Additionally, all AIFUNPs and RAIFs must appoint a depositary, while AIFLNPs may be exempt under certain conditions.

Minimum Assets Under Management (AuM)

AIFs must raise a minimum level of capital within 12 months of authorization:

AIFUNP & RAIF: €500,000

€500,000 AIFLNP: €250,000

For umbrella structures, these thresholds apply to each investment compartment, ensuring adequate investor contributions aligned with the fund's investment policy.

Tax Benefits of Establishing an AIF in Cyprus

One of the key attractions of Cyprus as a fund jurisdiction is its favourable tax regime:

No capital gains tax on the sale of securities

No tax on dividends received by the fund

No subscription tax on net fund assets

12.5% corporate tax rate

Notional Interest Deduction (NID) for new equity contributions

No capital gains tax on immovable property sales outside Cyprus

Each investment compartment is treated as a separate taxpayer

Extensive Double Tax Treaty network

Investor Tax Benefits

Investor taxation depends on residency, but key advantages include:

No withholding tax on dividends for non-Cyprus tax residents

No tax on the sale or redemption of AIF units (except in cases where the AIF owns Cyprus-based immovable property)

No wealth tax

