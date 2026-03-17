The crypto and digital asset sector continues to expand at a remarkable pace, offering new opportunities for investors, innovators and businesses worldwide. Yet as the industry matures, so does its regulatory landscape — and compliance has become the cornerstone of long-term success.

Chambersfield Economides Kranos, the multi-awarded International Law Firm with physical presence in nine countries, offers a full spectrum of legal, fiduciary and corporate services in twenty-one jurisdictions. The firm undertakes a range of legal disputes and business cases by providing legal consultation and services to individuals and corporate entities.

Article Insights

Chambersfield Economides Kranos are most popular: in European Union

The crypto and digital asset sector continues to expand at a remarkable pace, offering new opportunities for investors, innovators and businesses worldwide. Yet as the industry matures, so does its regulatory landscape — and compliance has become the cornerstone of long-term success.

At Chambersfield Economides Kranos, we guide clients through every stage of establishing and operating a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) in Cyprus. Our team combines deep legal insight with practical regulatory experience, ensuring your business is structured, licensed and compliant with the latest standards set by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

We provide end-to-end support — from entity formation and CASP registration to compliance framework design, AML/KYC procedures and ongoing regulatory reporting. Our approach is proactive, not reactive: we help clients anticipate legal developments and embed compliance into their operations from day one.

Cyprus offers a forward-looking regulatory environment for crypto businesses, strategically positioned within the EU framework. With the right legal partner, you can take full advantage of this ecosystem while maintaining full adherence to MiCA and CySEC requirements.

Whether you are a fintech innovator, exchange operator or institutional investor, Chambersfield Economides Kranos delivers the legal precision and regulatory confidence you need to thrive in the digital asset economy.

Build your crypto venture on a foundation of compliance and trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.