Live Q&A Session On Cyprus Crypto Tax (Up To And Including 2025) (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM.
Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus.
Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations.
Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)
We had the privilege to take a fire Q&A session as the
Nicosia Meet Up organised by Dimitris Tsapakidis. Big crowd, great
sophisticated questions on Crypto Profits and how Cyprus intends on
taxing them.
Disclaimer: The advice given was based on applicable tax law in
2025. Since the video was aired the Cyprus government suggested new
changes to the Cyprus Crypto Tax which have not yet been
implemented.
Note: Since the production of the video the parliament is likely
to change the Cyprus Crypto Taxation affecting the year of 2026.
Therefore, the information contained in this video is valid of for
years up to 2025. The 2026 suggested crypto changes can be obtained
here:
https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.