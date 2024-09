Watch this short to get yout answears. We can always offcourse obtain a tax ruling for you as we did for many of our clients whether individuals or corporate.

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd was formed in 2011 in Nicosia, Cyprus by Mr Kyriakos Tramountanellis. CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd managed to provide continuously a full spectrum of services to its international and local clientele, from offshore and onshore incorporation and licensing of investment firms to accounting, audit and tax services to local and international entities and groups.

self

ww.cyprusaccountants.com.cy Are Cryptos Taxed when you trade them as a perosn or via a Company?

Watch this short to get yout answears. We can always offcourse obtain a tax ruling for you as we did for many of our clients whether individuals or corporate.

Thank you for watching

Originally published by 20 July, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.