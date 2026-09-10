A practical guide to the legal requirements, documents and steps involved in arranging a civil wedding in Cyprus.

Cyprus is a popular choice for couples who want a civil wedding abroad. The process is generally clear, but it depends heavily on having the right documents before the couple attends the municipality.

Most delays happen for practical reasons. A certificate is missing. A translation is not accepted. A divorce document does not clearly show that the divorce is final. The municipality asks for a document that the couple did not expect.

For foreign couples, the safest approach is to prepare early and check the requirements before travelling.

A civil marriage in Cyprus is governed by the Marriage Law 104(I)/2003 and is performed by the competent municipality. Couples must apply in person to the Marriage Officer of the municipality where they want to get married.

Who can get married in Cyprus?

Foreign nationals can get married in Cyprus if they meet the legal requirements and provide the documents requested by the Marriage Officer.

In general, each person must:

be at least 18 years old;

be free to marry;

give full and voluntary consent;

not be already married;

not be within a prohibited family relationship;

provide valid identity and marital status documents.

The current procedure makes the age requirement clear. A marriage is void if it is performed between a person under 18 and any other person. This is important because older information about civil marriage in Cyprus may refer to exceptions for younger persons. Couples should rely on the current position before making arrangements.

Applying through a municipality

Municipalities handle civil marriages in Cyprus.

The couple must appear personally before the Marriage Officer. This step matters because the Marriage Officer reviews the documents, confirms the details, takes the required declarations, and arranges the ceremony date.

Couples usually choose the municipality based on where they plan to stay or where they want the ceremony to take place.

Each municipality follows the same legal framework, but practical requirements may differ slightly. Some municipalities ask to review scanned copies before the appointment. Others may request specific wording in certificates issued abroad.

For this reason, couples should contact the municipality before travelling and confirm exactly what it will accept.

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can also assist with related family law matters in Cyprus, especially where the marriage connects with residence, succession, property or cross-border family issues.

Documents usually required

The exact documents depend on nationality, residence, marital status and the municipality involved.

Most couples should expect to prepare:

valid passports or identity documents;

birth certificates;

certificates of no impediment or marital status certificates;

divorce decree absolute, if either person was previously divorced;

death certificate of a former spouse, if either person is widowed;

affidavit or declaration confirming that the person has not remarried, where required;

any additional document requested by the municipality.

The certificate of no impediment is one of the most important documents. It confirms that the person is legally free to marry. Different countries issue this document in different forms. Some issue a formal certificate. Others require an affidavit, declaration, consular certificate or similar document. The municipality will decide whether the document provided is acceptable for the Cyprus procedure.

Translations and certifications

Foreign documents usually need to be translated into Greek or English.

Depending on the country of issue, documents may also need an apostille, legalisation or other certification. Check this before the couple travels to Cyprus.

A common problem is that couples arrive with the correct document, but in the wrong form. For example, an accepted translator may not translate the document, or it may not carry the required certification.

This can delay the ceremony, especially if the couple has a short stay in Cyprus. It is also important to check how recent the documents must be. Some municipalities require marital status certificates or certificates of no impediment to be issued within a specific period before the application.

The civil marriage procedure

The procedure starts when the couple attends the municipality and gives notice of their intended marriage.

At the appointment, the Marriage Officer will usually:

check passports and identity documents;

review marital status documents;

confirm that both persons are free to marry;

take the required declaration;

collect the relevant fee;

arrange the date of the civil marriage.

Cyprus has two main procedures for a civil marriage:

Ordinary notice procedure : Under the ordinary notice procedure, the marriage cannot take place before 15 clear days have passed from the date the notice is given. The official fee for the ordinary notice procedure is €128,15 . The marriage must then take place within three months of the notice date. If it does not, the notice is no longer valid and the couple must start the process again. This option suits couples who can stay in Cyprus longer or who have planned their travel dates around the waiting period.

: Under the ordinary notice procedure, the marriage cannot take place before 15 clear days have passed from the date the notice is given. The official fee for the ordinary notice procedure is . The marriage must then take place within three months of the notice date. If it does not, the notice is no longer valid and the couple must start the process again. This option suits couples who can stay in Cyprus longer or who have planned their travel dates around the waiting period. Urgent civil marriage procedure: Couples who need an earlier date can request the urgent procedure. The official fee for the urgent civil marriage procedure is €281,90. This allows the marriage to take place sooner, provided the municipality has availability and accepts all documents. Couples should not assume that an urgent marriage will always be available on their preferred dates. Municipality availability, public holidays, document issues and seasonal demand can all affect the timing.

Marriage certificate and true copies

After the ceremony, the couple receives a marriage certificate. The official fee for the marriage certificate is €14. If the couple needs certified true copies, the official fee is €13.67 for each true copy.

Couples often need true copies for immigration, residence applications, banking, succession planning, tax records or use in another country.

After the ceremony

After the civil marriage, the couple receives a marriage certificate from the Marriage Officer.

You can usually request certified copies from the municipality where the marriage was performed. Couples often need these copies for immigration, residence applications, banking, succession planning, tax records or use in another country.

If the marriage certificate will be used abroad, the couple should check whether it needs an apostille or legalisation.

Common problems that delay civil marriages in Cyprus

Most civil marriage delays do not arise from difficult law. They arise because the documents are incomplete or inconsistent.

Common issues include:

missing certificate of no impediment;

expired marital status certificate;

names that do not match across documents;

divorce documents that do not clearly confirm the final divorce;

missing apostille or legalisation;

translations that are not accepted;

documents issued by the wrong authority;

late contact with the municipality.

These issues are easier to fix before arrival than after the couple is already in Cyprus.

Civil union in Cyprus

Cyprus also provides for civil unions. A civil union is a separate legal procedure from civil marriage. It can create significant legal rights and obligations, especially regarding property, inheritance, financial matters, and family-related issues.

Couples considering this option should review the legal effects carefully before deciding which route is more suitable. For more information, you may read our article on civil partnership in Cyprus.

When legal support can help

Many couples complete the civil marriage process without difficulty. Legal support becomes useful when the situation involves foreign documents, previous marriages, residence issues, cross-border recognition or uncertainty about what the municipality will accept.

This is especially relevant where:

one or both persons were previously married;

one person is widowed;

documents were issued in different countries;

the couple has limited time in Cyprus;

the marriage certificate will be used abroad;

the marriage connects with immigration, property, inheritance or family law matters.

Early review can prevent small document issues from becoming a problem close to the ceremony date.

How Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can assist

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC assists local and international clients with legal support connected to civil marriage in Cyprus.

The firm can assist with:

reviewing documents before submission;

advising on certificates of no impediment;

checking divorce, death and marital status documents;

advising on translation and certification requirements;

assisting with municipality communication where appropriate;

advising on civil marriage and civil union options;

supporting related family law, immigration, succession or property matters.

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC does not act as the Marriage Officer and does not issue marriage certificates. The firm provides legal advice, document review, and procedural support related to the civil marriage process.

Planning a civil wedding in Cyprus

A civil wedding in Cyprus can be arranged smoothly when the couple prepares the correct documents and checks the municipality’s requirements in advance.

For couples travelling from abroad, early preparation is the most important step. It gives you time to review certificates, translations, and certifications before your appointment with the Marriage Officer.

For legal support with a civil marriage in Cyprus, contact Michael Chambers & Co. LLC to review your documents and receive guidance before proceeding with the municipality.

Frequently asked questions

Can foreigners get married in Cyprus?

Yes. Foreign nationals can get married in Cyprus if they meet the legal requirements and provide the documents requested by the Marriage Officer.

Do both parties need to be in Cyprus to apply?

Yes. Both parties must attend personally before the Marriage Officer of the municipality where they wish to marry.

What is a certificate of no impediment?

A certificate of no impediment confirms that a person is free to marry. The form depends on the issuing country.

How quickly can a civil marriage take place in Cyprus?

Under the ordinary procedure, the marriage cannot take place before 15 clear days from the notice date. Under the urgent procedure, the marriage can take place sooner if the municipality accepts the documents and has availability.

Do foreign documents need translation?

Yes. Foreign documents usually need to be translated into Greek or English. They may also need apostille, legalisation or other certification, depending on the country of issue.

Can Michael Chambers & Co. LLC arrange the civil marriage?

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can provide legal advice, document review, and procedural support. The competent Marriage Officer performs the civil marriage through the municipality.