Probate In Cyprus For UK And Other Foreign Residents

Cyprus probate frequently has an international element. A British national may have lived permanently in the United Kingdom but owned an apartment or holiday home in Cyprus. Another person may have retired to Cyprus while retaining property and bank accounts in his or her country of origin. In other cases, the deceased may have made a will abroad, a separate Cyprus will, or different wills dealing with assets in different jurisdictions.

These estates require particular care. The fact that an asset is situated in Cyprus does not necessarily mean that Cyprus succession law governs every question concerning the inheritance. Equally, obtaining probate in the deceased’s home country does not necessarily complete the legal work required to deal with assets situated in Cyprus.

Before any application is made, it is important to establish what assets the deceased owned in Cyprus, what wills or other testamentary documents exist, whether probate or administration proceedings have already commenced elsewhere and, importantly, which law governs the succession.

When is probate required in Cyprus?

Where a deceased person leaves assets in Cyprus, a Cyprus probate or estate administration procedure will commonly be required before those assets can be dealt with.

The principal legislation governing the administration of estates is the Administration of Estates Law, Cap. 189. Where the deceased left a valid will appointing an executor who is able and willing to act, the usual procedure is for the executor to apply for a grant of probate. Where there is no will, or no executor able and willing to act, it may instead be necessary to obtain letters of administration.

The grant establishes the authority of the personal representative to administer the estate. Being named as a beneficiary in a will does not, on its own, give a person authority to take possession of or transfer assets registered in the deceased’s name.

Take a common example. A British resident dies owning an apartment in Paphos in his sole name. His will leaves the apartment to his daughter. The will does not itself change the registered ownership of the property at the Department of Lands and Surveys. The estate has to be properly administered and the necessary procedures completed before the property can ultimately be transferred to the person entitled to it.

Similar issues arise with bank deposits, shares and other assets held in the deceased’s sole name.

Which law applies to the estate?

This is often the central legal issue in an international estate.

The Wills and Succession Law, Cap. 195, contains Cyprus domestic rules on succession. Section 5 deals, among other matters, with succession to the estate of a person domiciled in Cyprus and with immovable property situated in Cyprus belonging to a person who was not domiciled here.

For deaths on or after 17 August 2015 which fall within Regulation (EU) No. 650/2012, however, the Regulation provides the principal conflict-of-laws framework. Although Cap. 195 continues to contain Cyprus domestic rules based upon domicile and the location of immovable property, those rules cannot be applied in a manner inconsistent with the directly applicable Regulation.

The general rule under Article 21 of the Regulation is that the law applicable to the succession as a whole is the law of the State in which the deceased had his or her habitual residence at the time of death. There is an exception where it is clear from all the circumstances that the deceased was manifestly more closely connected with another State.

Habitual residence and domicile are not the same concept. Habitual residence is also not necessarily established by the address shown on a passport, tax record or death certificate. Where, for example, the deceased spent substantial periods both in Cyprus and another country, his or her actual circumstances may have to be considered before the applicable law can safely be determined.

Article 22 of the Regulation also allows a person to choose the law of the State whose nationality he or she possesses to govern the succession as a whole. A person with more than one nationality may choose the law of any State whose nationality he or she possesses at the time of making the choice or at the time of death.

The law chosen does not have to be the law of an EU Member State.

That last point is particularly relevant to British nationals.

British nationals, Brexit and Cyprus probate

The position of British nationals is sometimes misunderstood.

The United Kingdom did not participate in Regulation 650/2012 even before Brexit. Brexit did not, therefore, amount to the United Kingdom withdrawing from a succession regime in which it had previously participated.

Cyprus, on the other hand, is bound by the Regulation. A Cyprus court dealing with a succession falling within its scope applies the Regulation’s rules even where the deceased was a British national or the law ultimately designated is the law of a non-EU country.

Article 20 expressly provides for the universal application of the Regulation: a law designated by the Regulation is applied whether or not it is the law of a Member State.

A British national may therefore choose the law of the United Kingdom, as the State of his or her nationality, under Article 22. Because the United Kingdom comprises territorial units with different succession laws, Article 36 of the Regulation must then be considered in identifying the relevant territorial law. Under Article 36, the United Kingdom’s internal conflict-of-laws rules determine the relevant territorial unit; where no such internal rules exist, the Regulation provides its own rules for identifying the relevant territorial law.

This can have significant consequences for a British national who has retired to Cyprus.

It would nevertheless be wrong to say simply that “British citizens are exempt from Cyprus inheritance law”. They are not automatically exempt by reason of nationality. The applicable law has to be established by reference to the Regulation, where it applies, including the deceased’s habitual residence and any valid choice of law, together with any other relevant private international law rules.

For British nationals living in Cyprus or holding substantial assets here, the wording of the will therefore deserves careful attention.

Is a UK or other foreign will valid in Cyprus?

A will does not become invalid merely because it was executed outside Cyprus.

Formal validity and the substantive law governing the succession are separate issues. Regulation 650/2012 contains rules intended to recognise written testamentary dispositions which satisfy one of a number of connecting laws. Depending on the circumstances, these can include the law of the place where the will was made, the testator’s nationality, domicile or habitual residence and, in relation to immovable property, the law of the place where that property is situated.

Where Cyprus domestic formalities apply, section 23 of Cap. 195 lays down requirements for the execution of a will. Among other things, the will must be in writing. The testator’s signature must be made or acknowledged in the simultaneous presence of at least two witnesses, and the witnesses must attest and sign in the presence of the testator and of each other. Cap. 195 also contains requirements concerning wills consisting of more than one sheet.

A foreign will should therefore not be rejected merely because it does not look like a will normally prepared in Cyprus.

Where a foreign will exists, the original document, the manner in which it was executed and any foreign probate proceedings should be examined before the Cyprus application is prepared. This is especially important where more than one will has been made.

What if probate has already been obtained in the United Kingdom?

Obtaining probate in England and Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland does not mean that the executor should simply present the foreign grant to the Cyprus Land Registry or a Cyprus bank and assume that no further procedure is necessary.

Cyprus has a specific statutory mechanism for the resealing of qualifying foreign grants of probate and letters of administration under the Probates (Re-sealing) Law, Cap. 192.

Where Cap. 192 applies, an application may be made to the competent District Court for the foreign grant to be resealed. Once resealed in accordance with the Law, the grant has the legal force and effect provided by Cap. 192 in Cyprus.

The procedure involves more than producing a photocopy or certified copy of the foreign grant. The Probates (Re-sealing) Rules prescribe the court procedure and supporting oath, and provide for advertisement of the application. An application may also be made through a lawfully authorised attorney of the executor or administrator.

The availability of resealing must be established in the individual case by reference to Cap. 192, the nature of the foreign grant and the jurisdiction from which it originates. If the statutory resealing procedure is not available, a different Cyprus probate or administration procedure may be required.

Accordingly, an executor who has obtained probate in the United Kingdom should establish the Cyprus position before attempting to deal with Cyprus assets.

Cyprus property owned by a foreign deceased

Immovable property is one of the most common reasons why an estate administered abroad also requires legal work in Cyprus.

Consider a person who lived in England and died owning a house in Cyprus registered solely in his name. His English will leaves the estate to his two children and a grant of probate is issued in England.

The English will and grant are obviously important, but they do not mean that the children can simply attend the Department of Lands and Surveys and have the Cyprus title transferred into their names. The personal representative’s authority to administer the Cyprus assets must first be established through the appropriate procedure, after which the estate administration and the requirements for dealing with the property must be completed.

The position can become more complicated where the deceased owned only a share in the property, the property is mortgaged, a contract of sale is involved, title deeds have not yet been issued, or there are other registered rights or encumbrances.

What ultimately happens to the property is also relevant. The beneficiaries may wish to retain it and have it transferred to them, or they may prefer the property to be sold in the course of dealing with the estate. In either event, the personal representative must first have the necessary legal authority to act.

What if the deceased did not leave a will?

Where a person dies without a valid will, the estate is administered as an intestate estate.

Rather than applying for probate of a will, it will generally be necessary to obtain letters of administration. The administrator’s authority derives from the court appointment.

In an international estate, the fact that the deceased owned property in Cyprus should not lead automatically to the conclusion that Cyprus intestacy rules determine who inherits it. The law governing the succession must first be identified under the applicable conflict-of-laws rules.

Proof of family relationships can become an important part of an intestate administration. It may be necessary to establish whether the deceased left a spouse, children or descendants of a deceased child and, depending on the applicable succession rules, whether parents or other relatives survived.

Where the family lived abroad, birth certificates, marriage certificates, death certificates and other civil-status records may have to be obtained from foreign authorities and produced in the appropriate form for use in Cyprus.

Even apparently minor discrepancies can cause difficulty. A deceased person’s name may appear in one form on a British death certificate, in another form on a passport and in a transliterated form on a Cyprus title deed. Such issues are considerably easier to address at the beginning of an administration than when an application or Land Registry transfer is already under way.

Forced heirship and foreign nationals

Cyprus succession law contains forced-heirship provisions which restrict testamentary freedom in certain circumstances. Their application to a foreign national, however, cannot be determined merely from the fact that the person owned property in Cyprus.

Section 41 of Cap. 195 deals with the portion of the net estate that may be disposed of freely by will where the Cyprus substantive succession rules apply.

Where the deceased leaves a spouse and a child or descendant of a child, or leaves a child or descendant but no spouse, the disposable portion is generally limited to one quarter of the net estate.

Where the deceased leaves a spouse or a father or mother, but no child or descendant of a child, the disposable portion is generally one half of the net estate.

Where the deceased leaves none of the relatives falling within those categories, the whole net estate is generally disposable, subject to the provisions of the Law.

Older commentary on Cyprus succession should be approached with some caution. In particular, section 42 of Cap. 195, which historically affected the application of the forced-heirship regime, was repealed in 2015. It is therefore unsafe to rely on older explanations suggesting that a foreign or British testator is automatically outside the Cyprus forced-heirship rules.

The correct approach in a modern cross-border estate is first to determine which substantive succession law applies. For a death within the scope of Regulation 650/2012, this requires consideration of the Regulation, including habitual residence and any valid Article 22 choice of national law.

If Cyprus substantive succession law applies, section 41 may materially restrict the effect of the will. If another country’s law governs the succession, including as a result of a valid choice of law, the outcome may be different.

For a foreign national preparing a will in respect of Cyprus assets, this is not merely a technical drafting issue. It can determine whether the intended beneficiaries actually receive the estate in the proportions stated in the will.

The role of the executor or administrator

A grant of probate or letters of administration gives the personal representative the authority needed to administer the estate. It does not mean that the administration has been completed.

The executor or administrator must identify and collect the assets, protect estate property, establish the deceased’s liabilities, deal with creditors and administration expenses and ultimately distribute the net estate in accordance with the applicable will and succession law.

Cap. 189 also imposes specific obligations concerning estate funds. Section 43 provides, subject to the exceptions contained in the Law, for an estate bank account and requires money received in the course of the administration to be paid into that account. Following the 2025 amendment to the legislation, payments may be made by bank cheque or credit transfer.

There are also formal accounting obligations. Section 45 of Cap. 189 requires a personal representative to file accounts of the administration with the Court within two years from the date of the grant or order of appointment. If the administration has not by then been completed, the personal representative must also file a statement explaining the reasons for the delay and thereafter file six-monthly accounts until the administration is completed.

These obligations are worth emphasising because clients sometimes understandably regard “getting probate” as the end of the case. In practice, obtaining the grant may be only one stage of the administration. Where the estate contains Cyprus immovable property, substantial work can remain after the grant has been issued.

Documents commonly required in a foreign estate

The precise documents depend upon the estate, but it is sensible to establish the documentary position before proceedings are started.

The starting documents will commonly include the death certificate, the original will and any codicils, details of any foreign probate or administration proceedings, identification documents for the executor or proposed administrator and information concerning the beneficiaries.

If entitlement depends upon family relationships, the relevant birth, marriage or death certificates may also be required.

The Cyprus assets should be identified properly rather than simply described by the family. For immovable property, the Land Registry particulars and title position should be checked. Where bank accounts are involved, the relevant institution and account information should be established. If the deceased held shares in a Cyprus company, the company’s records and the deceased’s shareholding will need to be considered.

Foreign public documents may require an apostille or other form of authentication, depending upon the country of origin, the document concerned and the purpose for which it is to be used. Translation requirements should likewise be checked before documents are filed.

Much avoidable delay in international estates comes from obtaining the wrong document, an incomplete version of it, or a document which has not been authenticated in the form required for use in Cyprus.

Why cross-border estates often take longer

There is no meaningful single timetable for every probate administration in Cyprus.

An estate with a clear will, readily available documents, cooperative beneficiaries and one straightforward Cyprus asset is very different from an estate involving property in several countries, competing wills, uncertainty over habitual residence, missing certificates or disagreement among family members.

Cross-border administrations also depend on matters outside Cyprus. An original certificate may have to be obtained from a foreign registry. Probate proceedings abroad may still be pending. Documents may need to be apostilled and sent to Cyprus. In a more difficult case, evidence or advice concerning foreign law may be required.

Nor does the issue of the Cyprus grant necessarily mean that distribution is imminent. The executor or administrator may still have to collect assets, settle liabilities, comply with the estate-account requirements and complete the necessary Land Registry or other transfer procedures.

It is therefore better to assess the likely timetable after the assets, documentation and foreign proceedings have been reviewed rather than give beneficiaries an artificial estimate at the beginning of the matter.

Coordinating probate in more than one country

Where the deceased owned assets in Cyprus and another country, the respective administrations should not be approached in isolation.

Suppose a British resident dies with bank accounts and investments in England and a property in Cyprus. The English probate proceedings may produce documents needed for the Cyprus application. At the same time, the Cyprus property forms part of the wider estate which the executors ultimately have to administer and account for.

The lawyers involved should know what proceedings have taken place in the other jurisdiction, what grants have been issued and whether the deceased left one worldwide will or separate wills for different countries.

Separate wills can be useful in an international estate, but they also need careful drafting. A later will can contain a general revocation clause broad enough to revoke an earlier will unintentionally. It is therefore necessary to read the instruments together and establish whether each was intended to deal only with assets in a particular jurisdiction.

The mere existence of a document headed “Cyprus Will” and another headed “UK Will” is not sufficient. Their operative provisions and execution history have to be considered.

Dealing with a Cyprus estate from abroad

An executor or beneficiary living outside Cyprus will not necessarily have to travel repeatedly to Cyprus.

A substantial part of the administration can often be dealt with through Cyprus lawyers. The Cap. 192 resealing procedure, for example, expressly contemplates an application by a lawfully authorised attorney of an executor or administrator.

Where a power of attorney is needed, the document can normally be prepared in Cyprus and sent abroad for execution in the required form. Foreign death, probate and civil-status documents can likewise be obtained in their country of origin and sent to Cyprus once any applicable authentication requirements have been satisfied.

There may nevertheless be circumstances in which personal attendance is required or preferable. This will depend upon the particular court procedure, transaction and the requirements of the Land Registry, bank or other institution involved.

Residence outside Cyprus is therefore not, in itself, an obstacle to administering a Cyprus estate.

Obtaining advice at an early stage

The most efficient way to deal with an international estate is usually to establish the legal and documentary position before preparing the court application.

The deceased’s date of death, nationality or nationalities, habitual residence and, where legally relevant, domicile should be identified. Every will and codicil should be obtained, together with details of any probate proceedings already commenced abroad. The Cyprus assets and known liabilities should be listed and the identity of the executors and potential beneficiaries established.

From those facts, the appropriate Cyprus procedure can be identified: for example, an application for probate, letters of administration or, where the statutory requirements are satisfied, resealing of a foreign grant.

For British and other foreign families, the Cyprus estate should also be considered as part of the wider succession rather than as an entirely separate exercise. Questions concerning the applicable law, the validity or effect of a will and the authority of the personal representatives can have consequences in more than one jurisdiction.

Early coordination between the Cyprus lawyers, the personal representatives and any lawyers dealing with the estate abroad can avoid duplicated work and, more importantly, prevent decisions being taken in one jurisdiction without appreciating their consequences in another.