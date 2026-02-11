Cyprus Citizenship By Marriage Or Civil Partnership: FAQ (M125)

When a foreign spouse is married to a Cypriot citizen, Cyprus law allows an application for citizenship by registration.

When a foreign spouse is married to a Cypriot citizen, Cyprus law allows an application for citizenship by registration. In practice, the route most people refer to as “citizenship by marriage” is filed on Form M125.

This FAQ answers the questions we see most frequently in real cases—especially the points that tend to cause delays, rejections, or unnecessary back-and-forth with the authorities.

Is citizenship granted automatically once I marry a Cypriot citizen?

No. Marriage does not grant citizenship automatically. It gives you the right to apply, and the application is assessed on its facts and supporting documents.

Which form is used for citizenship by marriage?

The application is filed on Form M125 (“Application for registration as a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus” under the relevant provisions). The form also includes the Affirmation of Faith to the Republic and is signed before an authorised officer (for example, a Registrar or Consular Officer, depending on where you apply).

What is the basic eligibility timeline?

As a general rule in practice:

If you live in Cyprus, the authorities typically expect (i) at least 3 years of marriage, and (ii) 2 years of residence in Cyprus before the application date.

If you live abroad, the application is generally possible after 3 years of marriage.

As always, the file should be prepared to match the couple's actual circumstances, not a generic checklist.

If we live abroad, does Cyprus require me to be resident in Cyprus first?

Not necessarily. The “overseas spouse” route is commonly used without prior Cyprus residence, provided the application is properly supported.

What matters most in overseas cases is that the relationship is well evidenced and the file is coherent (names, dates, marriage history, children, prior nationalities, etc.).

What if I have ever overstayed or had illegal status in Cyprus?

This is one of the most important “red flag” issues.

The competent authority has published a notice stating that citizenship by registration (M125) is not allowed for foreign spouses who entered and/or remained illegally in Cyprus, even for a short period.

If there is any doubt about older permits, overstays, or entry history, it should be assessed before filing.

What documents are normally required?

The precise list depends on the facts (and where the couple lives), but a typical application file includes:

Applicant's birth certificate

Applicant's clean criminal record certificate

Marriage certificate

Copies of passports/IDs (applicant and Cypriot spouse)

Evidence supporting the relationship and family life

Where applicable, documents for children

If documents are issued outside Cyprus, they generally need the appropriate legalisation (Apostille or consular/legalisation route, depending on the country) and proper translation acceptable to the Cyprus authorities.

Do we have to prove the marriage is genuine?

Yes—practically speaking, you should assume the authorities will want to see that the relationship is real and continuing.

A strong file is not necessarily “thick”, but it is consistent: it explains the couple's story clearly, avoids contradictions, and is supported by appropriate documents for the specific case (Cyprus-resident vs overseas).

Where is the application submitted and signed?

The M125 is signed before an authorised person. The form anticipates signing before a Court Registrar/Consular Officer (or other authorised person).

In practice:

Cyprus-based applicants usually sign and submit through the competent local authority procedure.

Overseas applicants generally sign before a Cyprus Consular Officer and submit in the required format.

Are there government fees?

Yes. The Ministry's published guidance for the M125 route indicates an application fee (commonly referenced at €300) and submission in duplicate, along with stamps as required.

Fees and stamp requirements can change, so we confirm the amounts at the time of filing.

How long does it take?

Timeframes vary. Some files move faster than others depending on the applicant's background, the country of issued documents, and whether the authorities request clarifications. As a practical matter, couples should expect the process to take many months and sometimes longer, particularly where overseas verification is involved.

Does filing the citizenship application give me the right to live in Cyprus?

No. Citizenship and residence are different procedures. If a non‑EU spouse wishes to live in Cyprus while the M125 is pending, they normally need an appropriate residence status as a family member of a Cypriot citizen under the applicable immigration framework.

Can I keep my current nationality?

Cyprus generally permits dual citizenship, but you must also check the rules of your existing country (some countries restrict or do not recognise dual nationality). If this is important for planning, it should be addressed early.

