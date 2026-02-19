Webinar: From Term Sheet To Completion: Navigating M&A Deals In Cyprus

M&A transactions involving Cyprus continue to attract international investors and business owners, yet many deals encounter delays or challenges due to issues arising between the term sheet and completion.
This webinar offers a practical walkthrough of the key stages of an M&A transaction involving Cyprus, from term sheet negotiation and due diligence through signing, completion and post-closing considerations. Drawing on real transaction experience, the speakers will highlight common risks, red flags and best practices that impact deal certainty and value.
The discussion will cover how early structuring decisions influence outcomes, the due diligence issues most frequently encountered in Cyprus transactions, regulatory and operational factors affecting deal timing, and key SPA provisions used to allocate and manage risk. The session will conclude with practical insights on completion mechanics and post-completion protection.
This webinar is intended for lawyers, business owners, investors, senior executives and in-house counsel involved in buying or selling businesses in a cross-border context involving Cyprus.
Key Takeaways
- How term sheet decisions shape deal risk and execution
- Due diligence red flags commonly seen in Cyprus M&A transactions
- Regulatory and operational issues affecting timing and completion
- Key SPA protections and post-completion considerations
- Practical steps to improve deal certainty and protect value
