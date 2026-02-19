Webinar: From Term Sheet To Completion: Navigating M&A Deals In Cyprus

We practice mainly corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and company registrations and management in Cyprus. We undertake due diligence reports on Cyprus companies, provision of legal opinions and transaction support work. We provide initial structuring advice and provide full support with management including liaising with our network of accountants. Office facilities for support of subst

Pyrgou Vakis LLC is a well established law firm in Cyprus with an impeccable track record linked to uncompromising professional standards. Our clients range from small local companies to multinational organisations who rely on us for first-class legal guidance related to Cyprus, including cross-border activities. Awarded with ISO9001:2015 and IQNet certifications. Listed in Legal 500 (EMEA) 2016, The Law Reviews - Expert Panel 2016, The Global Law Experts 2015. Members of Telfa Trans-European Law Firms Alliance and EuropeFides, a European association of independent tax consultants, certified accountants and lawyers.

M&A transactions involving Cyprus continue to attract international investors and business owners, yet many deals encounter delays or challenges due to issues arising between the term sheet and completion.

This webinar offers a practical walkthrough of the key stages of an M&A transaction involving Cyprus, from term sheet negotiation and due diligence through signing, completion and post-closing considerations. Drawing on real transaction experience, the speakers will highlight common risks, red flags and best practices that impact deal certainty and value.

The discussion will cover how early structuring decisions influence outcomes, the due diligence issues most frequently encountered in Cyprus transactions, regulatory and operational factors affecting deal timing, and key SPA provisions used to allocate and manage risk. The session will conclude with practical insights on completion mechanics and post-completion protection.

This webinar is intended for lawyers, business owners, investors, senior executives and in-house counsel involved in buying or selling businesses in a cross-border context involving Cyprus.

Key Takeaways

- How term sheet decisions shape deal risk and execution

- Due diligence red flags commonly seen in Cyprus M&A transactions

- Regulatory and operational issues affecting timing and completion

- Key SPA protections and post-completion considerations

- Practical steps to improve deal certainty and protect value

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.