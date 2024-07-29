UK Non-Dom Tax Changes: Greece & Cyprus Offer New Opportunities

The UK's plan to abolish the non-domiciled resident tax status (April 2025) creates uncertainty for high-net-worth individuals. This shift towards residence-based taxation prompts exploration of alternative jursidictions for tax purposes.

Greece & Cyprus: Attractive Alternatives

Greece and Cyprus offer favorable tax regimes and residency options for former UK non-doms.

Greece: Flat €100,000 tax on global income, reduced income tax for newcomers, and low corporate tax rates.

Cyprus: Exemptions on dividends, interest, and rental income for non-doms, low corporate tax rate (12.5%), and attractive residency program.

Expert Guidance Through Eurofast

Eurofast's expertise helps navigate these transitions. We provide tailored solutions for understanding the new UK regime and exploring opportunities in Greece and Cyprus.

Benefits: Favorable tax rates, residency options, and Schengen access.

