15 May 2025

Corporate Lending Survey 2025

KPMG in Cyprus

Contributor

Cyprus Corporate/Commercial Law
The 2025 Cyprus Corporate Lending Survey was conducted between November and December 2024 and was compiled from the views of all major financial institutions operating in Cyprus, providing unique insights into topics such as lending appetite, key lending criteria, as well as their outlook on the sector and economy over the short- to medium-term.

Beyond the traditional sectors in Cyprus, such as travel, tourism, and leisure and real estate development, participants appear to have a heightened appetite for lending in other sectors, such as renewable energy, education, and healthcare & life sciences.

The market is increasingly characterised by limited new lending opportunities, with banks striving to increase their market share in the most attractive sectors in terms of risk appetite, such as travel, tourism & leisure, healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

Christophoros Anayiotos
Board Member, Head of Deal Advisory
KPMG in Cyprus

Cash flow and debt servicing capacity and viability are the most critical factors that underpin banks' assessment of new corporate lending opportunities.

Renos Ioannides
Board Member, Restructuring & Debt Advisory
KPMG in Cyprus

To view the full article click  here.

