Corporate Lending Survey 2025

The 2025 Cyprus Corporate Lending Survey was conducted between November and December 2024 and was compiled from the views of all major financial institutions operating in Cyprus...

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.

The 2025 Cyprus Corporate Lending Survey was conducted between November and December 2024 and was compiled from the views of all major financial institutions operating in Cyprus, providing unique insights into topics such as lending appetite, key lending criteria, as well as their outlook on the sector and economy over the short- to medium-term.

Beyond the traditional sectors in Cyprus, such as travel, tourism, and leisure and real estate development, participants appear to have a heightened appetite for lending in other sectors, such as renewable energy, education, and healthcare & life sciences.

The market is increasingly characterised by limited new lending opportunities, with banks striving to increase their market share in the most attractive sectors in terms of risk appetite, such as travel, tourism & leisure, healthcare, education, and renewable energy. Christophoros Anayiotos

Board Member, Head of Deal Advisory

KPMG in Cyprus

Cash flow and debt servicing capacity and viability are the most critical factors that underpin banks' assessment of new corporate lending opportunities. Renos Ioannides

Board Member, Restructuring & Debt Advisory

KPMG in Cyprus

To view the full article click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.