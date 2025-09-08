ARTICLE
8 September 2025

Free Standing Injunctions In Aid And/or In Support Of Foreign Civil Proceedings To Be Filed Or Which Are Pending In Countries Outside European Union

Soteris Pittas & Co

Contributor

Soteris Pittas & Co LLC is a boutique law firm, in size only, focusing on the areas of law related to business activity and dedicated to providing its clients with outstanding, highly personalized, legal representation.

The lawyers and associates of the firm with their combined skills-set and knowledge can provide comprehensive legal solutions according to the clients’ particular business needs, requirements and objectives. We are committed to representing our clients at all stages of disputes, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation, in order to secure just compensation and legal vindication.

Soteris Pittas & Co LLC
Until recently, Cyprus Courts had and continue to have jurisdiction to grant interim relief in support of pending civil proceedings filed before Courts of EU Member States, as per the EU Regulation 1215/2012, including before Courts of countries signatories to the Lugano Convention.

Furthermore, Cyprus Courts have jurisdiction to grant interim relief, in support of foreign commercial arbitration cases, before or during such arbitral proceedings, as per Article 9 of the Uncitral Model Law, on International Commercial Arbitration (Law 101/87).

The new Cypriot Civil Procedure Rules and the recent amendments to Section 32 of Law 14/60, which regulates the jurisdiction of Cyprus Courts to grant interim relief, have given jurisdiction to Cyprus Courts to issue the so called free-standing interim injunctions, in aid or in support of civil Court proceedings, to be filed, or pending before Courts of countries, which are not member states of the European Union, or contracting parties to the Lugano Convention.

In a recent case handled jointly by our law firm with the law firm of Haviaras & Philippou LLC, we have successfully obtained a free-standing freezing injunction, in aid and in support of civil Court proceedings pending before the Courts of the State of California, USA, securing assets of up to USD 50,000,000.

The adoption of the new Civil Procedure Rules and the above recent amendments to the Cypriot legislation, have made Cyprus, as an attractive forum, where claimants can apply for interim relief, to secure their claims which will be filed or which are pending before foreign courts.

Soteris Pittas & Co LLC
