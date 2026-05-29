ARTICLE
29 May 2026

Two Arrested On Suspicion Breaching The Sanctions On A Designated Person

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Dutch authorities have arrested two men in connection with allegations of violating EU sanctions by operating a web-hosting company that facilitated destabilizing activities against the European Union. The investigation centers on claims that a newly established Dutch company served as a front for a sanctioned entity involved in cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and interference operations.
Netherlands Criminal Law
Mark Handley
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The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release relating to the arrest of 59 and 37 year-old men from Amsterdam and the Hague respectively. Three business premises were also raised and searched.

The investigation relates to a web-hosting company founded in 2022 and designated by the EU in May 2025 for its role in the facilitation of “destabilizing activities directed against the European Union, including interference, cyberattacks and the spread of disinformation”. Following the designation the 57-year old set up a new company in the Netherlands which is alleged to have acted as a front for the continuing operations of the sanctioned entity.

A second Dutch company, of which the 39-year old was the sole shareholder and director is alleged to have played a facilitating role in providing interet connectivity.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Mark Handley
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