Malicious Prosecution Under Cyprus Law: When Criminal Proceedings Become A Tool Of Pressure

Criminal proceedings represent one of the most serious forms of state power against an individual. Even before any conviction, the initiation of criminal proceedings may severely affect a person’s reputation, professional standing, personal freedom, and psychological well-being. For this reason, the law recognises that criminal process must not be used abusively, vindictively, or as a mechanism of pressure in private or commercial disputes.

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Criminal proceedings represent one of the most serious forms of state power against an individual. Even before any conviction, the initiation of criminal proceedings may severely affect a person’s reputation, professional standing, personal freedom, and psychological well-being. For this reason, the law recognises that criminal process must not be used abusively, vindictively, or as a mechanism of pressure in private or commercial disputes.

Cyprus law recognises the tort of malicious prosecution through section 32 of the Civil Wrongs Law, Cap. 148. Although the remedy is exceptional and subject to strict requirements, it serves as an important safeguard against the abusive invocation of criminal justice mechanisms.

The Concept of Malicious Prosecution

Malicious prosecution arises where a person initiates or continues criminal proceedings against another without reasonable and probable cause and with malice — namely, for a purpose other than the bona fide administration of justice.

Cypriot courts have repeatedly emphasised that an acquittal alone is not sufficient to establish malicious prosecution. The mere fact that criminal proceedings fail does not automatically render them malicious. The court must examine the surrounding circumstances, including the complainant’s knowledge, motives, conduct, and the factual basis upon which the prosecution was initiated or maintained.

The Essential Elements

To succeed in an action for malicious prosecution, the claimant must establish all of the following elements cumulatively:

1. Initiation or Continuation of Criminal Proceedings

The defendant must have been substantially responsible for setting the criminal process in motion or for continuing it. This requirement is often easier to establish in cases involving private criminal prosecutions.

2. The Proceedings Terminated in the Claimant’s Favour

The criminal proceedings must have concluded in favour of the claimant, whether through acquittal, dismissal, withdrawal, or another outcome effectively vindicating the accused person.

3. Absence of Reasonable and Probable Cause

This is one of the central elements of the tort. The court examines whether the complainant objectively had a reasonable basis to believe that a criminal offence had been committed.

Mere suspicion, personal grievance, or commercial disagreement is insufficient. Equally, a complainant cannot selectively ignore or conceal material facts known to him that undermine the criminal allegations.

4. Malice

In this context, malice extends beyond personal spite or hostility. It exists where criminal proceedings are used for an ulterior purpose, such as:

exerting pressure,

intimidation,

forcing payment,

gaining leverage in civil or commercial disputes,

damaging another party’s reputation,

or achieving a collateral advantage unrelated to the proper administration of justice.

The authorities recognise that criminal proceedings may be malicious even in the absence of personal animosity, provided the dominant purpose is improper.

5. Damage

The claimant must also establish damage resulting from the prosecution. Such damage may include:

legal expenses,

financial losses,

reputational harm,

emotional distress and anxiety,

professional consequences,

or exposure to the risk of imprisonment or criminal sanctions.

The Approach of the Cyprus Courts

Cyprus courts approach malicious prosecution claims cautiously. On the one hand, the courts recognise the need to protect individuals from abusive criminal proceedings. On the other hand, the law must not discourage bona fide complaints regarding actual criminal conduct.

As a result, Cypriot case law distinguishes carefully between:

cases where the complainant genuinely and reasonably believed that a criminal offence had occurred, even if the prosecution ultimately failed; and

cases where criminal proceedings were used as a weapon of pressure or retaliation in private disputes.

In some cases, malicious prosecution claims were dismissed because the court concluded that the complainant possessed a reasonable basis to pursue criminal proceedings, notwithstanding the eventual acquittal.

In other cases, the courts awarded damages where it was shown that the complainant knew facts undermining the allegations, concealed material circumstances, or used the criminal process for collateral and improper purposes.

Particular scrutiny arises in cases involving:

dishonoured cheques,

commercial disputes,

shareholder conflicts,

property possession disputes,

and broader business disagreements.

In such matters, courts are alert to attempts to transform essentially civil disputes into criminal proceedings.

Malicious Prosecution and Abuse of Process

The tort of malicious prosecution is closely linked to the broader principle prohibiting abuse of process. Criminal justice mechanisms cannot legitimately be used as instruments of private leverage or commercial coercion.

The misuse of criminal proceedings to intimidate or pressure another party undermines public confidence in the administration of justice and distorts the proper function of criminal law.

Damages

Where malicious prosecution is successfully established, the court may award:

general damages,

special damages,

legal costs,

and, in exceptional circumstances, exemplary or punitive damages.

Punitive damages may be awarded where the defendant’s conduct demonstrates particularly oppressive, arrogant, vindictive, or abusive behaviour.

Conclusion

The tort of malicious prosecution constitutes an important safeguard against the abusive use of criminal proceedings. Although the threshold for success remains intentionally high, Cyprus law clearly recognises that criminal process must not be exploited as a means of intimidation, retaliation, or commercial pressure.

The law seeks to maintain a careful balance between two competing public interests: the protection of individuals who genuinely report criminal conduct, and the protection of citizens from unjustified and abusive prosecutions.

Where criminal proceedings are pursued not for the proper administration of justice but for ulterior motives, the tort of malicious prosecution serves as an essential mechanism of accountability and legal redress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.