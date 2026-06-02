Lithuania – Arrest For Attempted Cash Export To Belarus

It has been reported that the Lithuanian authorities have arrested a Polish national on suspicion of trying to export to Belarus the equivalent of €60,000 in physical currency in Polish zlotys and US dollars.

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It has been reported that the Lithuanian authorities have arrested a Polish national on suspicion of trying to export to Belarus the equivalent of €60,000 in physical currency in Polish zlotys and US dollars. The man was attempting to climb over a border fence when he was detected.

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