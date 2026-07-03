Mid Trial Guilty Pleas For Two Charged With 65 Equipment Shipments To Russia

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Further to our earlier post, mid trial two brothers have pleaded guilty to breaching the EU Russian sanctions as part of an agreement with the prosecution.

They were accused of shipping 65 consignments of engineering and industrial equipment to Russia valued at €830,000 between 2023 and 2024.

As part of the agreement both men have accepted that they face 4 year custodial sentences. The verdict of the court is awaited.

The father of the two men is being separately prosecuted.