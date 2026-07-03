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3 July 2026

Mid Trial Guilty Pleas For Two Charged With 65 Equipment Shipments To Russia

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Two brothers in Germany have pleaded guilty mid-trial to breaching EU sanctions against Russia by shipping engineering and industrial equipment valued at €830,000 between 2023 and 2024. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, both defendants have accepted four-year custodial sentences, with the court's verdict still pending while their father faces separate prosecution for related offenses.
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Further to our earlier post, mid trial two brothers have pleaded guilty to breaching the EU Russian sanctions as part of an agreement with the prosecution.

They were accused of shipping 65 consignments of engineering and industrial equipment to Russia valued at €830,000 between 2023 and 2024.

As part of the agreement both men have accepted that they face 4 year custodial sentences. The verdict of the court is awaited.

The father of the two men is being separately prosecuted.

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