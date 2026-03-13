The Vicious Circle Of "What If": Post, Share, Regret? When A Post Becomes A Crime

Have you ever posted a review while you were still annoyed about the service or product, commented on a public incident you just watched, or reposted unverified breaking news simply because everyone else was doing it? Online, it feels natural, almost like speaking out loud. But then the real "what if" quietly appears: what if the post is not just a post? What if it crosses the line into defamation, invades someone's privacy, spreads false information, or affects public order and the State's interests? That line can be thinner than most people expect, and the most common mistake is confusing how easy it is to click "post" with how light the consequences will be.

This is where UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes draws a clear boundary between ordinary online expression and conduct that the law treats as criminal. It is not the platform that matters, but the use of a website, an information network, or any IT means with a specific intent and harmful effect. The following paragraphs highlight a few practical examples of how that line can be crossed.

A frustrated review after unfortunate service, whether at a restaurant, a clinic, a hotel, or any other provider, may feel like ordinary consumer feedback, but it can cross the line when it shifts from describing an experience to insulting, shaming, or attributing allegations that expose others to punishment or public contempt. Under the Cybercrimes Law, using online platforms to insult others, or attributing to them a fact that could make them subject to punishment or public disdain, can amount to a criminal offence, carrying imprisonment and significant fines that may reach up to AED 500,000 under Article 43.

No doubt, privacy can be violated in a single click. Sharing personal communications, recording or circulating audio or video, taking or distributing images, tracking or disclosing location data, or publishing information, even if true, can cross into criminal exposure when done without consent, outside legally permitted cases, and in a way that intrudes on private or family life. Here too, Article 44 provides for imprisonment and significant fines, and the exposure can increase where recordings or images are edited or manipulated to defame or offend another person.

Another vicious circle is the one that starts with: "Just sharing what I saw." Article 52 addresses exactly that moment, criminalising the broadcasting, publishing, re-publishing, or circulation of false or misleading news, data, reports, or malicious rumours, including content that contradicts official announcements, or content that may stir public opinion, disturb public security, create panic, or harm the public interest, the economy, public order, or public health. The baseline penalty is imprisonment of at least one year and a fine of at least AED 100,000, But what if the same post goes further, by stirring public opinion against a State authority or institution, or by spreading at the worst possible time, during an epidemic, a crisis, an emergency, or a disaster? In that case, the penalty becomes stricter, increasing to imprisonment of at least two years and a fine of at least AED 200,000.

There are many other online acts that require real caution. Criminal exposure can arise for using online platforms to publish or circulate content with unlawful intent, such as inciting acts, endangering the State's security or higher interests, undermining public order, targeting law enforcement, or harming the reputation or standing of the State, its institutions, or national symbols. In such cases, Articles 23 and 25 provide for imprisonment and significant fines, which may reach up to AED 1,000,000.

So the conclusion is not "don't post," it is post with an understanding of the boundaries. The safest habit online is the same one that protects you in real life: pause when emotions are high, verify before sharing, and never treat screenshots, images, or forwarded messages as casual "evidence" simply because they are already circulating. The law is less interested in how fast something was posted than in what it did, whether it harmed reputation, invaded privacy, spread misinformation, or crossed into protected areas of public order and the State's interests.

Another "what if" remains quietly important: what if an employee uses the company's name, tools, platform, or official accounts to post, what is the criminal liability of the legal entity?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.