How Does Extradition Work?

What is extradition?

Extradition plays a crucial role in maintaining justice on an international scale, by ensuring that fugitives cannot evade due process simply by crossing borders. It is the legal mechanism by which one country or jurisdiction can formally request the surrender of an individual, accused or convicted of a crime, to another country or jurisdiction, where the crime was committed.

The aim of extradition is typically the prosecution or punishment of the individual in the country where the crime occurred. The practice is founded on, and underpinned by international agreements, which form part of the legal framework for the extradition process.

Extradition laws and procedures vary significantly between nations, and not all states agree to extradite individuals for every type of crime. This article focuses on the general principles of extradition, but for more detail on how extradition works in the UAE and Switzerland, please see our connected articles.

How extradition works: general principles

There are two main frameworks typically governing extradition: international treaties and domestic laws.

Many countries enter into bilateral or multilateral treaties, which specify the types of crimes subject to extradition, the conditions under which the extradition may be granted, and the procedures for requesting and carrying out the extraction.

The extradition process involves a number of steps, detailed below.

It begins with the extradition request. The country wishing to prosecute the individual for a crime committed within its jurisdiction (the Requesting State), will send a formal request to the country in which the individual is suspected to be located (the Requested State). The request usually includes documentation confirming the individual's identity, and the charges against them under the laws of the Requesting State.

Upon reviewing the extradition request, the Requested State will evaluate whether the individual meets the criteria for extradition under the applicable legal framework, which may be its own domestic law, or an international treaty. Such legal frameworks often provide for the criteria for which the crime would be recognisable as extraditable, or whether the offence qualifies as a "serious crime" (examples including murder or fraud). It is worth noting that the legal principle of 'dual criminality' often plays a part in extradition law. It stipulates that the alleged crime for which the extradition is being sought must be criminal in both the Requesting State and the Requested State. This means that the individual, wanted for an offence in one country, must have also committed an offence under the laws of the country in which they are currently located for the extradition to be granted.

If the request for extradition is deemed valid by the Requested State, an extradition hearing may be scheduled, to evaluate the request comprehensively. The hearing would likely involve judicial oversight, and the Requested State would have to ensure that the individual's human rights are protected during this time. The Requested State would evaluate whether the conditions for extradition are met, with reference to domestic provisions and international treaties.

If the Requested State finds the extradition permissible, it would agree to facilitate the transfer of the individual to the Requesting State through the appropriate channels.

Factors that can impact extradition

Although the process for requesting and granting extradition can be relatively straightforward, certain factors can play a role in delaying, or indeed preventing the extradition.

For example, the individual accused of committing crimes abroad may seek asylum in the country that they have fled to. They can usually do so by claiming persecution in the Requesting State on account of a protected characteristic (such as race, religion, political opinion etc.). Should asylum be granted, this would give them permission to remain in the country, effectively circumventing the extradition request. This is especially likely to be the case if the asylum request is based on a well-founded fear of human-rights breaches upon detention in the Requesting State.

Further, many countries have distinct exceptions laid out in law, which prevent extradition in certain circumstance. This can include instances where the individual may face risks of the death penalty, being subjected to torture, or an unfair trial once taken to the Requesting State. It can also include instances where the individual is accused of committing a political crime, or where the individual is a national of the Requested State.

Finally, the scope of extradition requests may be impacted by certain treaties the countries concerned may have in place, which focus on particular types of crime, such as terrorism or drug trafficking, as these provide for the application of distinct procedures in such cases.

Conclusion

Extradition remains a pivotal instrument in the realm of international law, facilitating cooperation between nations to uphold justice and ensure accountability. As global mobility increases, the importance of extradition in preventing impunity for serious crimes becomes ever more pronounced. However, the process is not without its complexities and challenges. The interplay between international treaties and domestic laws, alongside considerations of human rights, dual criminality, and exceptions such as asylum claims, underscores the need for a balanced approach that respects both legal obligations and individual rights.

The effectiveness of extradition hinges on the willingness of states to collaborate and uphold shared principles of justice, while safeguarding the rights of individuals involved. It is imperative to strike a balance that reflects both the pursuit of justice and the protection of human rights, fostering a legal framework that is both robust and equitable.

Originally published 09 July 2025

