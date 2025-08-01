Legal Qualification Of Defamation Under UAE Law: A Judicial Perspective

Defamation is a criminal offense in the UAE governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 (Penal Code) and Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 (Cybercrimes Law). The law protects the dignity, honor, and reputation of individuals and imposes strict penalties — including imprisonment, fines, and deportation for foreign nationals.

Key highlights include:

Criminal Liability arises from publishing false information that harms reputation, whether in speech, writing, or digital form.

Cyber Defamation (Article 43) considers social media posts as public dissemination, even when shared on personal accounts.

Intent (mens rea) is crucial — belief in truth or good faith does not excuse defamatory publication.

Recent Case Law confirms the UAE judiciary's zero-tolerance approach to defamation, especially via social media.

The article offers an in-depth legal analysis and illustrates enforcement through a precedent-setting Instagram defamation case.

This article provides a comprehensive legal and judicial analysis of defamation as a criminal offense under UAE law, particularly its expansion into the digital domain. It outlines the legislative framework, core elements of the crime, judicial standards, and consequences of violation — with reference to recent court judgments, including a case of defamation via Instagram.

1. Introduction

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the rapid development of information technologies, social media platforms, and messaging applications has led to an increase in online interactions. Consequently, instances of personal rights violations, such as defamation, insults to honor and dignity, and the dissemination of damaging information, have become more prevalent. To address these issues, the UAE has legal frameworks across various branches of law — constitutional, criminal, and civil — to safeguard individual rights in the digital realm.

In the United Arab Emirates, defamation is not merely a civil wrong but a criminal offense that can lead to serious penalties, including imprisonment and deportation for expats. The legal approach reflects the country's emphasis on protecting personal dignity and public order in a digital era.

2. Legislative Framework

The key legislative sources are:

UAE Constitution: Article 25

Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 (Penal Code): Articles 425–428

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes (Cybercrime Law): Article 43

These statutes criminalize the intentional publication of false statements likely to damage a person's reputation, regardless of the medium used.

3. Protected Legal Interests

Defamation law in the UAE protects three key personal values, recognized both legally and culturally:

Dignity (كرامة): Refers to a person's inherent social value and right to be respected. UAE law and jurisprudence recognize dignity as a fundamental right, implicitly protected under Article 25 of the UAE Constitution, which guarantees equality and freedom from arbitrary harm.

Honor (شرف): Denotes an individual's moral standing and character, particularly in light of traditional and Islamic values. It encompasses chastity, ethical conduct, and integrity in society. In Arab legal traditions, ʿird (عرض – personal honor) is historically and culturally considered inviolable.

Reputation (سمعة): Defined as the collective public perception of a person's professional, personal, or social credibility. It plays a key role in defamation proceedings and can include corporate or institutional reputation.

4. Constitutive Elements (actus reus)

Defamation occurs when false, harmful statements are communicated to at least one third party. Common examples include:

Accusations of criminal activity.

Allegations of unethical behavior.

Disparagement of professional competence.

Dissemination modes include oral remarks, written communication, media broadcasts, and online platforms — especially social media, where publication is deemed public regardless of privacy settings.

5. Criminal Responsibility (Subject of the Crime)

To be criminally liable for defamation, the individual must be:

A natural person;

At least 18 years old and mentally competent;

Acting voluntarily and with legal capacity.

Legal entities cannot be criminally liable for defamation but may seek civil remedies.

6. Mental Element (mens rea)

Criminal defamation requires:

6.1. Key Elements of Intent

To satisfy the mental requirement, the following elements must be proven:

Knowledge to Falsity The perpetrator must have known, or reasonably should have known, that the statement being communicated was false, unverified, or inflammatory. Willful ignorance or reckless disregard of the truth can also fulfill this condition in practice.

Intent to Disseminate It must be shown that the offender intended to publish or share the statement, whether orally, in writing, or via digital platforms. Accidental or private remarks not intended for broader distribution generally do not qualify.

Awareness of Harm Potential The accused must be aware—or should have reasonably foreseen—that the statement is likely to cause damage to the dignity, honor, or reputation of another. This is especially relevant where the language is inflammatory, humiliating, or invites public ridicule.

Even if the statement is believed to be true or made in good faith, criminal liability may still arise if it is defamatory in nature. The case outlined below includes the components mentioned above.

6.2. Good Faith and Truth Are Not Absolute Defenses

Under the laws of the UAE, specifically regarding Article 43(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, it is important to note that acting in good faith does not serve as a complete defense in legal matters. Even if an individual genuinely believes that a statement is true or shares it with the intent of warning others or contributing to public interest, courts may still hold them criminally liable. This highlights the complexities of legal responsibility in communication and expression within the framework of UAE law:

The manner or tone of communication is disparaging or mocking;

The statement serves no legitimate public benefit;

The dissemination was done in a public or reckless manner.

6.3. No Requirement of Specific Intent

Under UAE law, the concept of defamation does not necessitate the demonstration of specific intent, which differs from the requirements in some other jurisdictions. Instead, the law recognizes general intent as adequate for defamation claims. To establish liability, it is sufficient to show that:

The individual accused of defamation understood the nature of the statement made.

The accused voluntarily published or communicated the statement.

The statement, by its nature, had the potential to degrade or humiliate the victim within society.

This approach underscores the courts' commitment to maintaining social harmony, safeguarding personal honor, and preventing reputational harm, particularly in the context of the digital environment.

7. Aggravating Factors

Penalty enhancement may apply where:

The act involves public or social media publication.

The offender uses professional authority.

The victim is a public figure or the insult involves family honor.

8. Penalties

The UAE Cyber Crimes Law, encapsulated in Federal Decree-Law No. 34/2021, establishes stringent safeguards against the insidious practice of online defamation, as detailed in the rigorous provisions of Article 43. This article stands as a formidable barrier, ensuring that the digital realm remains free from malicious attacks on one's reputation.

Furthermore, Article 72 of Federal Decree-Law No. 3/2003 underscores the severity of offenses related to telecommunications. It levies substantial penalties on those who wield technology as a weapon to offend or harm others. This provision highlights the nation's commitment to maintaining a respectful and safe communication environment, deterring individuals from misusing their devices to perpetrate insults or grievances.

Monetary Fines

Persons adjudicated guilty of defamation may be liable to pay fines, the amount of which is determined based on the gravity of the offense, the mode of dissemination, and the presence of any aggravating circumstances.

Imprisonment

Defamation may be punishable by custodial sentences, which generally range from several months to multiple years. Enhanced sentences apply particularly where the defamation involves public officials or is propagated through mass media channels.

Concurrent Sentencing

The judiciary retains discretion to impose both monetary penalties and imprisonment/jail sentence. simultaneously, reflecting the severity and consequences of the defamatory conduct.

Civil Remedies

In addition to criminal sanctions, aggrieved parties may pursue civil claims for damages to seek financial compensation for injury to reputation.

9. Judicial Application: Instagram Defamation Case

In a landmark case:

A woman posted on Instagram criticizing a Dubai hospital, calling it "the worst" and "alleging medical incompetence by saying "doctors didn't know their job".

In the Instagram hospital defamation case (Cassation No. 55/2023), the court found that the accused's belief in the truth of her statement—that the hospital was "the worst" and that "doctors didn't know their job"—did not exonerate her. Despite her claim that the post was made out of concern for her mother's treatment, the language used and public dissemination on a social platform were deemed sufficient to show:

Knowledge that the remarks would tarnish the hospital's professional standing;

Intentional publication on Instagram;

An awareness that such statements would generate public contempt.

Good faith did not justify the insulting tone.

Thus, general intent was inferred, and a criminal conviction followed, affirming that emotional motivation or perceived justification is not a shield under the law.

The women was convicted under Article 43(1) of the Cybercrime Law.

The court rejected her defense of good faith and held that public criticism on Instagram constituted defamatory publication.

The defendant was fined AED 5,000 and ordered to remove the content. A civil claim was referred for separate proceedings.

This case demonstrates the judiciary's stringent interpretation of defamation, particularly in the context of social media.

10. Limitation Period

A complaint must be filed within a crucial window of three months, starting from the moment the victim becomes cognizant of both the crime committed against them and the identity of its perpetrator. This important stipulation is outlined in Article 11 of the Federal Decree by Law No. (38) of 2022, which governs the Criminal Procedures Law. This law emphasizes the urgency of timely reporting to ensure justice is pursued and upheld.

11. Conclusion

Defamation laws in the UAE protect both personal and organizational reputation, especially in today's world of digital communication. As legal interpretations change quickly, individuals and organizations need to be careful in their interactions, particularly online, where messages can spread rapidly. Maintaining honesty in communication is more important than ever, as the impact of a mistake can be widespread in this connected environment.

