Five Points You Should Know About Breach Of Trust Before You Accuse Somebody (Video)

Five Points You Should Know About Breach Of Trust Before You Accuse Somebody

Breach of trust can only take place if the crime's object was movable property, whether it was money or a document.
1. Breach of trust can only take place if the crime's object was movable property, whether it was money or a document.

Breach of trust and its punishment has been described under the Federal Decree-Law No. 31/2021 On the Issuance of the Crimes and Penalties Law, also known as the UAE Penal Code. The UAE Penal Code came into force on 2 January 2022 and replaced the earlier Penal Law No. 3 of 1987.

2. Breach of trust takes place when the accused embezzles or uses or wastes what was delivered to him without a legal right.

3. For breach of trust to take place the accused must receive the possession of the object only in one of the following cases: As a lease, deposit, trust or usage or mortgage or proxy. For breach of trust, a co-owner in common property or a person managing the property of the concerned person or a person who receives the property to be used for a specific purpose from the owner will be deemed to be an agent.

4. Unlike theft and fraud for a breach of trust to take place the victim must suffer damages. The punishment for breach of trust is a jail sentence or a fine.

5. In case a shareholder prevents the other shareholders from practicing their legal rights on their shares and takes those shares for his exclusive interest, such a shareholder can be charged for breach of trust.

