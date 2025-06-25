Changes In Criminal And Civil Laws Boost UAE's Ambitious Vision (Video)

The UAE government recently introduced sweeping changes to the civil and criminal laws governing various matters such as consumption of alcohol, consensual sex, cohabitation, inheritance, among other changes.
These changes are in line with the UAE's aim to protect women's rights, reform its laws to be more progressive and attract skilled and talented individuals to work and live in the UAE and to boost foreign investment.
The given information is a short summary as part of the latest changes in the UAE criminal laws and cyber-crimes laws and civil laws. These changes are in sync with the UAE's ambitious vision to be a world-wide example of tolerance. There are still more significant changes to discuss about it in our future videos.
