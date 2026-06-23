Spain Legal Fees, Court Costs, And Litigation Budgets: A Guide For Foreign Companies

Understanding the full cost of legal services in Spain requires looking beyond attorney fees to include court costs, notary charges, VAT, procurador fees, translations, and potential adverse-cost exposure.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

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Foreign companies entering Spain usually ask first what a Spanish lawyer charges. That is the wrong starting point. The better question is what the matter will cost from start to finish. A Spain-related project can involve attorney fees, notary and Commercial Registry charges, court fees, a procurador, sworn translations, expert reports, VAT, pre-litigation dispute resolution costs, and adverse-cost exposure. Some costs are negotiable. Others are fixed by law, official scale, court practice, or the needs of the matter.

This matters whether your company is forming a Spanish subsidiary, buying a Spanish business, hiring employees, contracting with a Spanish counterparty, registering corporate changes, or preparing for a dispute. Spain is often less expensive than the highest-cost European legal markets, but it has cost categories foreign companies routinely miss.

This guide explains how legal fees in Spain work, where costs hide, what Spanish litigation can really cost, and what foreign companies should ask before approving a Spain-related legal budget.

1. What Spanish Legal Work Usually Costs

Fees vary by firm, city, urgency, industry, language, and complexity. Madrid and Barcelona cost more than smaller markets, especially for cross-border corporate and disputes work. Cross-border matters cost more than domestic matters because they often require bilingual drafting, review of foreign documents, tax coordination, and more explanation along the way.

Foreign companies still need practical anchors. A straightforward Spanish S.L. formation may run in the low thousands of euros in legal fees, with notary, registry, translation, tax, and legalization costs on top. A formation involving several shareholders, a foreign parent, customized bylaws, financing, tax residency questions, or investor documents will cost considerably more.

This is because a one-shareholder Spanish S.L. with standard bylaws is not the same project as a foreign-parent formation requiring board approvals, notarized parent-company documents, apostilles, sworn translations, Spanish tax registrations, and customized governance provisions.

A simple commercial contract review may be done for a modest fixed fee. A heavily negotiated distribution, licensing, shareholder, services, supply, or agency agreement can cost far more, especially if it involves bilingual drafting, tax review, EU regulatory issues, or multiple negotiation rounds.

2. Lawyer Fees Are Only Part of the Cost

In most Spain business matters, you will deal with more than one professional and more than one kind of charge.

Spanish Lawyers: Abogados

An abogado is a Spanish lawyer. Abogados advise on corporate law, contracts, employment, M&A, tax, real estate, litigation, arbitration, insolvency, regulatory matters, and commercial disputes.

For most corporate and commercial work, fees are freely negotiated. A Spanish law firm may bill by the hour, charge a fixed fee, work on a monthly retainer, add a success fee, or combine these approaches. The right structure depends on the matter. A clean company formation can often support a fixed fee. A shareholder dispute, acquisition, regulatory problem, or lawsuit usually cannot be priced responsibly without assumptions, stages, exclusions, or hourly billing.

A low legal fee is not always a good fee. It may exclude VAT, translations, notary charges, registry filings, tax filings, apostilles, court representatives, expert reports, appeals, or enforcement work. Before comparing Spanish legal quotes, make sure they cover the same work, the same assumptions, and the same third-party costs.

Court Representatives: Procuradores

If your company ends up in formal civil or commercial litigation in Spain, you may also need a procurador. A procurador is a court representative who handles the procedural side of the case, including filings, notifications, and communications with the court.

If you come from a common-law jurisdiction, Spain’s split between abogado and procurador can catch you off guard. In many cases, you are budgeting for two professionals, not one. As a practical matter, companies should expect procurador involvement in many civil and commercial proceedings, including amount-based verbal proceedings above €2,000, with relatively narrow exceptions.

Treat procurador fees as a separate line item. If a Spain litigation quote does not say whether procurador fees are included, ask before you approve it.

Notaries and Commercial Registries

Many Spanish corporate acts require a notary and often registration with the Commercial Registry. This is common for company formations, powers of attorney, capital increases, changes to directors or officers, certain shareholder resolutions, restructurings, and real estate transactions.

These are not law firm fees. They are still part of the cost of doing business in Spain. A quote to form a Spanish company may or may not include notary fees, registry fees, tax filings, sworn translations, apostilles, document legalization, and coordination with accountants or tax advisers. Ask what the quote covers before you approve it.

In our experience, notaries in Spain play a much more powerful and central role than many foreign clients expect. They are not merely witnesses to signatures. They are highly trained legal professionals whose involvement is required for many important transactions, and whose work can materially affect timing, documentation, cost, and even whether a deal can move forward smoothly.

Because good notaries are in high demand, their fees often reflect both their legal significance and their practical importance. It is typical for Spanish lawyers to work regularly with two or three different notaries, rather than relying on only one. This is not accidental. Different notaries may have different levels of responsiveness, different areas of practical experience, different interpretations of documentation requirements, and different availability. In time-sensitive matters, having established relationships with more than one notary can be the difference between closing efficiently and watching a transaction stall.

For foreign investors and companies doing business in Spain, this means the notary should not be treated as a last-minute administrative detail. The choice of notary, the timing of the appointment, and the preparation of the required documents should be built into the transaction plan from the beginning.

3. How Spanish Law Firms Charge Business Clients

Spanish law firms use a range of fee structures, and none is best in the abstract. For foreign companies, these fee arrangements can also be confusing. We have heard from many companies that hired a Spanish law firm expecting to pay one amount, only to receive a final bill two or three times higher than expected.

The right fee structure depends on the facts, the value at stake, the urgency of the matter, the language requirements, and how predictable the work is. As is true nearly everywhere, you generally get what you pay for when hiring a lawyer in Spain. The lawyer in Málaga helping you obtain a Spanish visa will usually charge less than the Madrid lawyer you hire to buy a 72-room hotel on Gran Vía. The key is not to chase the lowest fee, but to understand exactly what is included, what is excluded, and what could cause the cost to increase.

Fixed Fees

Fixed fees are best suited for matters with a clear scope: basic company formations, simple powers of attorney, routine corporate filings, standard contract reviews, and straightforward commercial agreements. They work when the facts are stable. They work badly when the matter turns on negotiations, unclear documents, foreign-law input, tax structuring, regulatory questions, or shifting instructions.

A Spanish S.L. formation can be simple. But add multiple foreign shareholders, custom bylaws, parent-company approvals, notarized foreign documents, apostilles, tax residency questions, financing documents, bilingual paperwork, and investor-side changes, and the fee analysis changes quickly.

A fixed fee should state what is included, what is excluded, what assumptions support the price, and what happens if those assumptions change. Otherwise, the fixed fee is not really fixed. It is just the first invoice. Foreign companies often get into trouble because they assume the fixed fee includes everything, even when the engagement letter says otherwise, sometimes in less-than-perfect English.

Hourly Fees

Hourly billing is often the right structure for Spanish legal work that cannot be accurately scoped in advance. A €450 hourly rate tells you little if you do not know whether the matter is likely to take 20 hours or 200 hours. Ask for a budget range, the assumptions behind that range, and a commitment that you will be warned before the budget is likely to be exceeded.

We generally find that Spanish lawyers charge about 10 to 20 percent less than comparable American lawyers, even after VAT is included.

For foreign companies, hourly billing can make sense when the matter is difficult to define at the outset. It becomes dangerous when no one is responsible for managing the budget. The engagement letter should require periodic billing updates and identify who must approve major out-of-scope work before it is performed.

It is also important to confirm the currency and whether the quoted rate includes VAT. Spanish law firms virtually always quote fees in euros, not dollars, and VAT is usually added on top. This sounds obvious, but it is not always obvious in practice. We were once asked by a not-so-small company to review what had gone wrong with the costing on a Spanish legal matter. The company had badly underestimated its final costs because it had failed to notice that the law firm’s fee quote was in euros and did not include VAT. Internal emails had stripped out both points, and by the time the matter was underway, everyone was working from the wrong budget.

Make it your job to confirm the currency, confirm whether VAT is included, confirm the likely number of hours, and confirm who has authority to approve work that pushes the matter beyond the budget.

Monthly Retainers

Foreign companies with Spanish subsidiaries often put recurring work on a monthly retainer, often referred to in Spain as an iguala. It can cover corporate governance, basic contract review, employment questions, day-to-day commercial advice, compliance support, and coordination with accountants and tax advisers.

A retainer is efficient only if the scope is clear. “Monthly legal support” should not become whatever the client later wishes it had meant. The engagement letter should state what is included, what is excluded, whether there is a monthly hour cap, how urgent work is handled, and how out-of-scope work is billed.

For a foreign-owned Spanish subsidiary, a monthly retainer can make sense when the company has recurring employment, contract, governance, and compliance questions. It makes less sense when the company has one discrete project or only occasional legal needs.

Our law firm is not a big fan of Spanish law firm retainers unless the company values cost certainty above all else or truly has steady recurring legal needs. We have spoken with enough Spanish lawyers to know that many quote the monthly fee high enough to protect themselves. That is rational from the lawyer’s perspective, but it can leave the client paying for capacity it does not actually use.

The better approach is to look at your likely legal workload over the next six to twelve months. If the expected work is regular, varied, and recurring, an iguala can be efficient. If the work is sporadic or project-based, the company may be better off paying hourly or using fixed fees for clearly defined matters.

Success Fees

Success fees sometimes appear in Spanish commercial matters, including disputes. Pure contingency arrangements are less common in complex business matters. Hybrid structures are more typical: a base fee or reduced hourly fee plus a success fee tied to recovery, savings, liability avoided, or another defined result.

The definition of success is the deal. Is success money collected, a judgment entered, a settlement reached, liability reduced, a transaction closed, or debt avoided? The agreement should answer that before anyone signs.

Timing matters too. A judgment is not the same as collection. A settlement agreement is not the same as payment. A reduction in claimed liability may or may not be meaningful if the claim was inflated from the start.

In our experience, the better Spanish law firms usually have plenty of straight billable work, so they are often less interested in success-fee arrangements. And when they do agree to one, the discount on the base fee is not large enough to justify the success fee the client will owe if the matter goes well. We rarely recommend this sort of fee structure to our clients after analyzing the economics.

This does not mean success fees should be rejected out of hand, but they need to be priced carefully. A company should compare the proposed hybrid structure against a straight hourly or fixed-fee arrangement and ask whether the success fee is truly buying meaningful risk-sharing or just adding another layer of cost.

4. VAT Can Change Your Real Cost

VAT is one of the costs foreign companies most often forget to ask about. Spain’s standard VAT rate is 21 percent, and whether VAT applies to a legal invoice depends on who the client is, where the client is established, the nature of the service, and the applicable place-of-supply rules.

A Spanish company, or a foreign company with a Spanish permanent establishment receiving the service, may be charged VAT in the ordinary way. For many B2B legal services provided to a non-Spanish business client without a Spanish establishment receiving the service, the invoice may be issued without Spanish VAT under the place-of-supply and reverse-charge rules. This should be confirmed before billing, not argued about after the invoice arrives.

In our experience, many Spanish law firms add VAT by default and leave it to the client to explain why it should not apply. This is especially likely with Spanish law firms that do not regularly handle matters for foreign companies. They may be perfectly competent lawyers, but if they are not used to cross-border billing, VAT treatment can become an afterthought.

A quote of €10,000 plus VAT is not a quote of €10,000 including VAT. If the client cannot recover VAT, the difference is real money. If the client can recover VAT or account for it under a reverse-charge mechanism, the issue still matters for cash flow, documentation, and compliance.

The quote and engagement letter should state whether fees are inclusive or exclusive of VAT, whether VAT applies to the client, and whether disbursements and third-party costs carry VAT as well. Foreign companies should not treat VAT as a minor billing detail. It can change the real cost of the matter.

5. Spanish Litigation Costs: Before, During, and After Filing

Foreign companies tend to size up litigation by asking whether they can afford their own lawyers. In Spain, the lawyer’s bill is only part of the story. A serious litigation budget has to account for pre-filing requirements, court fees, translations, expert reports, procurador fees, appeals, enforcement, collection risk, management time, and adverse-cost exposure.

Take a foreign supplier suing a Spanish distributor over unpaid invoices. The claim may look strong, and the amount may justify action at first glance. But if the key contract, invoices, correspondence, and technical records are in English, the company may need sworn translations. If damages or product defects are disputed, it may need an expert. If the distributor is financially weak, collection risk may matter as much as liability.

The legal question is not just whether the supplier can win. It is whether the dispute still makes business sense after the full litigation budget is priced in.

The MASC Filter

MASC refers to “Medios Adecuados de Solución de Controversias,” or appropriate means of dispute resolution. In practical terms, it means a recognized effort to resolve a dispute before going to court, such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, a confidential binding offer, or another structured settlement process.

Many Spanish civil and commercial claims, including many cross-border disputes, require a prior MASC attempt before filing suit. This requirement does not apply to every case, but for many business disputes, MASC is now part of the front end of Spanish litigation. Depending on the case, a qualifying MASC can include mediation, conciliation, direct negotiation between the parties or their lawyers, a confidential binding offer, the neutral opinion of an independent expert, collaborative law, or another recognized negotiation method.

For foreign companies, MASC matters because it can affect timing, cost, litigation strategy, and admissibility. If a claimant cannot document that it attempted a required MASC, the court can refuse to admit the claim before the merits are ever reached.

MASC can also affect your cost analysis. If your company is invited to participate in a qualifying out-of-court process and refuses without good reason, that refusal can matter when the court later allocates costs. The practical takeaway is simple: pre-filing dispute resolution is now part of the litigation timeline and budget in Spain. Treat a MASC invitation as a strategic decision, not a box-checking exercise.

Court Fees, Translations, and Experts

Legal entities can face Spanish court fees in civil proceedings, and these fees should be checked before filing. Fees can include both a fixed amount tied to the type of proceeding and a variable amount based on the claim value, with caps and exemptions that vary by case type.

The Spanish court fee is payable at the beginning of proceedings and should be included in the filing budget, along with any appeal-related fee exposure if the case moves beyond first instance.

Translation is a frequent and underestimated cost. Spanish court filings and evidence generally must be in Spanish or, where applicable, the official language of the relevant Autonomous Community. If your key evidence is in English or another foreign language, you will likely need translations, and important or disputed documents may require sworn translations. Contracts, correspondence, invoices, technical records, corporate documents, powers of attorney, and financial records can each become their own project.

Expert reports add up as well. Construction, product liability, accounting, valuation, IP, and damages disputes often need independent experts. In some cases, the expert’s bill rivals the legal fees. A litigation budget that says nothing about experts is not a real litigation budget.

Spain’s Loser-Pays Rule

Spanish law generally calls for a loser-pays approach in civil litigation. But a Spanish court may decline to award costs if it finds, and explains, that the case raised serious factual or legal doubt. Partial victories are treated differently. If each side wins and loses in part, each side generally bears its own costs and common costs are split, unless the court finds grounds to impose costs for reckless litigation.

In practice, cost allocation is not always as mechanical as foreign companies expect. We have seen this in multiple countries, including Spain and the United States. Judges sometimes use fee awards, or the refusal to award fees, to reach what they view as an equitable overall result, even if that is not how they frame their ruling.

Before filing, your company should understand three numbers: what it is likely to spend if the case runs a normal course, what it might spend if the case becomes harder than expected, and what it could owe the other side if it loses. A litigation budget that addresses only your own attorney fees is incomplete.

The One-Third Cap

When costs are imposed under the general loser-pays rule, the losing party’s obligation for abogados and other non-tariff professionals is generally capped at one-third of the amount in dispute. In a €300,000 dispute, one-third is still €100,000.

The cap also does not guarantee that a winning party recovers everything it paid its own lawyers. Recoverable costs are subject to assessment, and lawyer, expert, and other non-tariff professional fees can be challenged as excessive. A firm charging premium rates may leave its client recovering less than it spent.

A Partial Win Can Still Be a Bad Result

A company that sues for €500,000 and recovers €100,000 after years of legal fees, management time, MASC costs, translations, expert fees, court fees, and enforcement work may have won in law and lost in business.

Run the arithmetic. Even a relatively modest case can involve €75,000 in legal fees, €15,000 in court and MASC-related costs, and €10,000 in translations and experts. Add two or three years of management time, business distraction, and the stress that comes with litigation, and the economic picture can look very different from the headline recovery.

The question is not only whether the claim is strong. It is whether the claim is worth bringing once cost, delay, collection risk, adverse-cost exposure, and business disruption enter the calculation. This is true in Spain, the United States, and just about everywhere else. Our law firm probably ends up convincing close to half the companies that come to us wanting to sue that suing is not their best business move.

6. Arbitration in Spain May Not Be Cheaper

Arbitration can be the right choice in Spain-related contracts, particularly where confidentiality, neutrality, language, cross-border enforcement, or a specialized decision-maker matters. But it is not automatically faster, cheaper, or better.

In institutional arbitration, the parties usually pay administrative fees, arbitrator fees, and often hearing costs, venue rentals, expert fees, translation costs, and travel expenses. For a high-value cross-border dispute, that may be money well spent. For a smaller commercial dispute, a poorly tailored clause can force an uneconomic process. This is especially true if the clause mandates a panel of three arbitrators. Sophisticated companies sometimes use this three-arbitrator structure deliberately as a deterrent, making lower-value claims too expensive to pursue.

It is critical that you match your dispute-resolution clause to your deal. A clause that makes sense in a €200 million acquisition can be absurd in a €75,000 invoice dispute, especially if it requires three arbitrators, English-language proceedings, institutional fees, a foreign seat, expert evidence, and a formal hearing. Spanish litigation clauses, arbitration clauses, language clauses, and fee-shifting provisions should be drafted with the likely scope of a dispute in mind, not copied from a larger or unrelated transaction.

We once advised a company looking to pursue a complicated $250,000 dispute before three London-based KC arbitrators, each charging upwards of $2,000 an hour and requiring substantial advance deposits just to convene the panel. Pursuing the claim likely would have cost more than the total amount in dispute. We convinced the client not to proceed and to involve us before signing its next contract. For more on choosing the right dispute resolution clause in an international contract, see our post, A Guide to Dispute Resolution Clauses in International Contracts.

7. Most Fee Disputes Are Really About Expectations

Spain has mechanisms for resolving disputes over legal fees, through professional bodies or the courts. Do not treat them as a cost-control plan. By the time a fee dispute starts, the relationship has usually broken down, and the billing fight tends to pull attention away from the business problem that prompted the company to seek legal help in the first place.

Most fee disputes are not really about rates. They are about expectations that were never written down. Define the scope, name the exclusions, require budget updates, and separate legal fees from third-party costs before the work begins.

This is especially important for foreign companies because cross-border matters often expand in predictable ways. A simple contract review becomes a tax question. A corporate filing requires notarized parent-company documents. A lawsuit requires sworn translations, an expert report, MASC documentation, and enforcement planning. None of this is unusual, but all of it should be discussed before the budget becomes a problem.

8. Practical Rules for Managing Spain Legal Fees

A few habits prevent most fee surprises in Spain (and elsewhere)

Ask for a budget, not just an hourly rate. The total is what counts. Separate law firm fees from third-party costs. If a quote does not say which bucket something falls into, ask. Insist on the assumptions behind any fixed fee. A fixed fee is useful only when you know what facts it assumes. Confirm VAT treatment before signing the engagement letter. For litigation, ask about adverse-cost exposure. Your downside is larger than your own lawyer’s bill. Budget for MASC before filing. Since April 2025, many civil and commercial claims require proof that you first attempted an appropriate out-of-court resolution method. Take MASC invitations seriously. Ignoring or refusing a qualifying invitation can affect cost exposure later. Keep the strategy proportionate to the amount at stake. Do not over-lawyer a small dispute. Ask whether appeals and enforcement are included. Many litigation quotes cover only first instance. Use a lawyer who can coordinate the Spain side. Managing foreign counsel, local procedural professionals, VAT treatment, and Spanish billing practices is part of the work, not an afterthought.

9. Spain Legal Fees FAQs

How much does a lawyer cost in Spain?

There is no useful single number. Cost depends on the matter, the firm, the city, the language requirements, and the complexity. A basic corporate filing or simple contract review may be suitable for a fixed fee. M&A, tax, regulatory matters, employment restructurings, shareholder disputes, and litigation usually require a staged budget or hourly billing. Foreign companies should ask for a matter budget, not just an hourly rate.

Do foreign companies need both a lawyer and a procurador in Spain?

In many court proceedings, yes. The lawyer handles strategy and advocacy; the procurador handles the procedural side, including filings, notifications, and communications with the court. The €2,000 threshold matters most for amount-based verbal proceedings. Outside that narrow lane, procurador involvement is common.

Does Spain require MASC before litigation?

Since April 3, 2025, many civil and commercial claims, including cross-border disputes, require the claimant to first attempt an appropriate out-of-court method, known in Spain as MASC. Exceptions apply, so this should be assessed claim by claim. Documentation requirements vary by method, but the claimant should be ready to prove the attempt and the relevant sending, receipt, or response facts.

Can a company recover legal fees if it wins in Spain?

Not necessarily. Recoverable costs can be limited, and the award may fall short of what the company actually paid its lawyers. The one-third cap applies to recoverable fees for lawyers and certain other non-tariff professionals, while procurador fees are calculated separately under the applicable tariff.

Is arbitration in Spain cheaper than court litigation?

Not always. Arbitration can be worth it for confidentiality, neutrality, language, expertise, and cross-border enforcement, but the parties pay institutional and arbitrator fees on top. For smaller disputes, arbitration can cost more than it is worth.

10. Spain Legal Fees Are a Business Risk Issue

Foreign companies do not need to overpay for legal services in Spain. They do need to understand what they are buying.

A low quote that leaves out VAT, translations, notary and registry costs, court fees, procurador fees, expert reports, MASC-related costs, appeals, and enforcement is not low. A fixed fee with no defined scope sets up a future dispute. A litigation budget that ignores adverse-cost risk is incomplete. A dispute-resolution clause copied from the wrong contract can save a little at signing and cost a great deal later.

Before you approve a Spain-related legal budget, make sure the quote covers the whole matter, not just the lawyer’s fee. That means reviewing the scope, assumptions, VAT treatment, third-party costs, dispute clause, and litigation budget before the matter becomes expensive.

Spain Legal Fees, Court Costs, And Litigation Budgets: A Guide For Foreign Companies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.