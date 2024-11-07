ARTICLE
7 November 2024

Sustainability Reporting In Europe – Understanding What's Required

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requires certain large companies to draft an annual sustainability report covering information on environmental, social and governance (ESG) – and the rules are coming on stream in four stages between 2024 and 2028. That may sound some time ahead, but for many businesses, now is the time to make sure you know what's coming.

A document called the 'European Sustainability Reporting Standards' (ESRS) sets out the obligations and contains certain 'application requirements.' ESRS S1 (Social 1) relates to disclosure on "own workforce" and this is the Standard that most HR professionals will need to be concerned with.

Below, we set out the 17 Standards that make up ESRS S1, along with links to the disclosure requirements (DR) and the application requirements (AR). We also link to our own Global HR Law Guide, to show how these topics are regulated across the world.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

