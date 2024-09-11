Guide To ESG Strategy For SMEs And Family Businesses

Benefits of a robust ESG Strategy

In an evolving business landscape, marked by increased social responsibility and environmental consciousness, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies are no longer optional, even for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and family businesses. A well-integrated ESG strategy provides a roadmap for ethical conduct, sustainable growth, and value creation, thereby differentiating businesses in competitive markets. Our experts at Kellerhals Carrard ESG & Sustainability Desk are here to accompany you to embrace ESG to improve the future of your business.

What is ESG?

ESG is a set of criteria used to assess a company's performance and impact on the Environment ("E"), Society ("S"), and corporate Governance ("G"). The ESG classification provides an easily accessible approach, as it offers a logical and clear distinction between the three key drivers of sustainability: Planet, People, and Profits.

Why an ESG Strategy?

For a long time, ESG was predominantly perceived as the realm of large, financially successful companies – more of a "nice-to-have" rather than a necessity. However, this is no longer the case. Increasingly, the line between moral responsibility and legal obligation is blurring as ESG principles become embedded in binding laws. Today, even SMEs must recognize that a robust approach to ESG is not just ethically sound, but a legal and business imperative.

Yet, contrary to popular belief, ESG is not a burden and can be transformed from a mere obligation to an unparalleled advantage. For SMEs, adopting ESG isn't just about compliance – it's an opportunity to stand out and propel your business forward in a sustainable way and create sustainable value.

Benefits Accruing from a Robust ESG Strategy

Reputation & Trust

Socially and environmentally responsible companies enjoy a significant improvement in brand image. This fosters greater trust among stakeholders, making it easier to attract and retain top talent, build customer loyalty, and establish stronger relationships with investors and suppliers who share similar values.

Cost Savings

A focus on environmental sustainability can result in reduced energy costs and less waste, leading to operational savings and resource optimization. These sustainable practices lead to significant, long-term operational cost savings and resource optimization.

Access to Capital

ESG-focused companies are becoming more attractive to individual and institutional investors and debtors, notably banks and credit institutions, which increasingly prioritize sustainable and ethical business practices. Statistically, ESG-compliant companies have lower financing costs than their peers.

