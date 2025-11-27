10.9 – Luke Hili Meets Etienne Sciberras (Podcast)

- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries
- within Privacy, Criminal Law and Environment topic(s)
In this episode of Ganado Meets the ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili discusses with Etienne Sciberras, CEO of MAPFRE Middlesea, about how the company's 50-year foundation legacy continues to shape its purpose: to care about what matters. From a global pledge toward carbon neutrality by 2030 to a strong focus on people, transparency, and community impact, Etienne shares how MAPFRE is going beyond compliance, making ESG a strategic driver for future-proofing business.
