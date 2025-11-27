ARTICLE
27 November 2025

10.9 – Luke Hili Meets Etienne Sciberras (Podcast)

In this episode of Ganado Meets the ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili discusses with Etienne Sciberras, CEO of MAPFRE Middlesea...
In this episode of Ganado Meets the ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili discusses with Etienne Sciberras, CEO of MAPFRE Middlesea, about how the company's 50-year foundation legacy continues to shape its purpose: to care about what matters. From a global pledge toward carbon neutrality by 2030 to a strong focus on people, transparency, and community impact, Etienne shares how MAPFRE is going beyond compliance, making ESG a strategic driver for future-proofing business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

