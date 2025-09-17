Business License Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

If you want to open a company in Egypt or expand your business there, you must first register your business. However, this is not the only step for starting or growing your business, as the licensing process involves obtaining one or more commercial licenses and securing the necessary regulatory consents according to your sector. Proceeding with licensing procedures in Egypt can be complicated and time-consuming without specialized legal support. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers customized corporate licensing services, assisting enterprises, companies, and investors in obtaining the necessary licenses to operate their businesses legally and successfully in Egypt.

Why You Need a Business License Lawyer in Egypt

Launching a company without the necessary licenses may result in fines, penalties, forced closure, or damage to your company's reputation. But the experienced corporate licensing lawyer can assist you:

determine all licensing and legal approvals you need to practice your business activities,

fill in and provide the application for the license correctly

coordinate efficiently with the government entities,

overcome any legal or regulatory obstruction, and

Ensure constant adherence to the regulatory and legal requirements to safeguard your company activities.

Our Business License Services

Sadany & Partners provides overall legal support to help the clients extract and extend the commercial licenses and handle procedures thereof, including:

Assessment of Licensing Requirements: Evaluating your company operations to identify the specialized licenses and permits or registration procedures necessitated by the Egyptian law.

Evaluating your company operations to identify the specialized licenses and permits or registration procedures necessitated by the Egyptian law. Drafting and Provision of Applications: Preparing and submitting applications for licenses to the competent government entities, while verifying that all documents meet the legal criteria.

Preparing and submitting applications for licenses to the competent government entities, while verifying that all documents meet the legal criteria. Representing Client before Regulatory Authorities: Contacting and negotiating with the government authorities, such as the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Industrial Development Authority (IDA), Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism etc.

Contacting and negotiating with the government authorities, such as the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Industrial Development Authority (IDA), Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism etc. Specialized Licenses: Providing the legal support to the clients regarding the specialized licenses for the different sectors such as construction, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, technology, and ICT.

Providing the legal support to the clients regarding the specialized licenses for the different sectors such as construction, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, technology, and ICT. License Renewals and Amendments: Conducting timely renewals, modifications, and extensions of current licenses.

Conducting timely renewals, modifications, and extensions of current licenses. Advising on Legal Compliance: Providing continuous legal counsel with respect to the adherence to the licensing requirements and avoiding legal contraventions.

Sadany & Partners assists clients in resolving licensing complications to set up the company seamlessly and ensure the continuity of their business activities without interruption.

Industries We Serve

At Sadany & Partners, we deliver licensing services to a large variety of clients in different sectors, including:

Construction and real estate development

Healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

Retailers and wholesalers

Hospitality

Tourism

Banks, financial institutions and fintech

Educational institutions and training centers

Technology and ICT companies

Transportation and logistics companies

Because every industry has its unique differences, we provide tailored legal services for each type of company.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Business License Lawyers in Egypt?

The clients rely on Sadany & Partners for extracting their commercial licenses, because we enjoy:

Vast Legal Expertise: We possess extensive experience in the licensing process across various industries under Egyptian law.

We possess extensive experience in the licensing process across various industries under Egyptian law. Effective Procedures Management: We simplify the licensing procedures and assist clients in avoiding delays and reducing administrative costs.

We simplify the licensing procedures and assist clients in avoiding delays and reducing administrative costs. Strategic Legal Services: We provide legal licensing counsel that aligns with your broader commercial goals while maintaining flexibility in your business activities.

We provide legal licensing counsel that aligns with your broader commercial goals while maintaining flexibility in your business activities. Bilingual Services: Our legal team is proficient in both Arabic and English, enabling us to support both Egyptian businesspersons and foreign investors smoothly and efficiently.

Our legal team is proficient in both Arabic and English, enabling us to support both Egyptian businesspersons and foreign investors smoothly and efficiently. All-Inclusive Legal Support: After extracting the license, we provide comprehensive services of corporate establishment and regulatory advisory services in compliance with the Labour Law and Corporate Law.

Sadany & Partners provides hands-on, practical, and business-focused legal solutions purpose-built for meeting your company's requirements.

Common Business Licensing Challenges — and How We Help

When you handle procedures of the extraction of the commercial license in Egypt, you may find certain challenges, including:

Grasping the requirements of the specialized licenses for the multifaceted business activities.

Obtaining the approvals from the various government entities.

Solving the problems arising from the delay resulting from the incomplete or wrongly drafted documents.

Adherence to the conditions of extracting the specialized licenses in the different sectors.

Solving problems related to cancellation, suspensions or renewal of the licenses.

We consistently overcome these challenges while dedicating ourselves to making your licensing procedures flexible, simplified, and aligned with your commercial objectives, all while ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

Launch and Grow Your Business with Confidence

Obtaining the necessary licenses is a crucial step for launching and growing your business successfully in Egypt. By hiring Sadany & Partners Law Firm, you will get professional legal support, streamline licensing procedures, reduce risks, and safeguard your interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.