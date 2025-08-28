ARTICLE
28 August 2025

10.3 – Luke Hili Meets Olaf Zahra (Podcast)

GA
Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Ganado Advocates logo
Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
Explore Firm Details
Olaf Zahra, Chief Technical and Sustainability Officer at Toly Group, believes that the implementation of over-regulation has derailed the core focus of doing good. He sits down with Luke Hili...
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
Luke Hili
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Olaf Zahra, Chief Technical and Sustainability Officer at Toly Group, believes that the implementation of over-regulation has derailed the core focus of doing good. He sits down with Luke Hili, Associate at Ganado Advocates, to discuss Toly Group being a major part of international supply chains, internal hurdles faced internationally regarding ESG, and the way the company is becoming more sustainable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Luke Hili
Luke Hili
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More