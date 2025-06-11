Vietnam To Require E-ID Accounts For Companies

As from July 1, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to digitalize and streamline the delivery of public services, the Vietnamese government will officially conduct administrative procedures, both online and offline, only via electronic identity ("e-ID") accounts on the VNeID platform. In particular:

Online administrative procedures carried out via the National Public Service Portal or via information systems for administrative procedures at the ministerial or provincial level are required to be implemented by using e-ID accounts only.

When receiving dossiers, authorities will be required to check and verify the e-IDs of companies or individuals responsible for conducting administrative procedures.

Further, it is worth noting that to complete the registration of an e-ID account for a company, the legal representative of the company must hold a level-2 e-ID account.

Compliance Considerations

Vietnam's first regulation of e-ID accounts for individuals and organizations was issued in Decree No. 59/2022/ND-CP dated September 5, 2022, on electronic authentication and identification. This decree was subsequently replaced by Decree No. 69/2024/ND-CP dated June 25, 2024, which governs the same matters. Registration and operation of e-ID accounts are centralized through VNeID, a digital ID app developed by the National Population Data Center under the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam.

Although the registration of e-ID accounts for companies is not explicitly mandated by law, the absence of an e-ID account may hinder companies from completing administrative procedures, including licensing and reporting obligations. Such non-compliance could consequently result in administrative penalties.

To mitigate unexpected non-compliance and administrative fines due to the lack of an e-ID account, companies should be well prepared for and implement the registration of a company e-ID account as soon as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.