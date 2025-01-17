ARTICLE
17 January 2025

How To Retain Good People (Video)

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
One way in which companies compete for the best people and try to make sure they stay is by offering flexibility and a range of benefits – some of which have not been on the table in the past.
European Union Corporate/Commercial Law
Lea Rossi (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo) and José Miguel Mestre Vázquez (Sagardoy Abogados)

One way in which companies compete for the best people and try to make sure they stay is by offering flexibility and a range of benefits – some of which have not been on the table in the past. Lea Rossi, partner from Italy, and José Miguel Mestre, partner from Spain, let us know what sort of benefits they are currently seeing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lea Rossi (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo)
Lea Rossi (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo)
Photo of José Miguel Mestre Vázquez (Sagardoy Abogados)
José Miguel Mestre Vázquez (Sagardoy Abogados)
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More