9 July 2025

Protection Of Copyright In The Digital Environment

Digital transformation has significantly reshaped how intellectual property is created, used, and protected. In the online environment, rights holders face new risks: unauthorized copying, distribution, and streaming of content have become widespread and often cross-border in nature.

GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the legal regulation and practical mechanisms for the protection of copyright in the digital environment across 9 jurisdictions: Belarus, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Russia, and China.

Our experts analyze:

  • National copyright legislation as it applies to digital content;
  • Measures to detect and prevent online infringement;
  • Liability of online platforms and intermediaries;
  • Enforcement tools, including website blocking;
  • International treaties and cross-border cooperation mechanisms.

This overview is intended for businesses, creators, digital content distributors, and legal professionals seeking effective protection of intellectual assets in the global digital marketplace.

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Belarus - Anton Mazol

China - Mingzhu Zhao

Kazakhstan - Timur Berekmoinov

Russia - Tatiana Karkhaleva, Aleksandra Levenkova, Vladislava Novokreshchenova

North Macedonia - Ema Dimitrieska, Milena Vachkova

Serbia - Stevan Pajović

Turkmenistan - Annamenli Rozymyradova, Kerim Balkanov

Turkey - Kaan Gök, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu

Uzbekistan - Olmoskhon Khamidova

