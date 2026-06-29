Sports Law In Switzerland: Key Legal Framework, Governance And Dispute Resolution

Switzerland is a global hub for sports law, sports governance and international sports arbitration. The country hosts many of the world's most influential sports organisations, including FIFA, UEFA and the IOC, and is home to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the leading institution for resolving international sports disputes.

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Switzerland as a Global Hub for Sports Law

Switzerland is a global hub for sports law, sports governance and international sports arbitration. The country hosts many of the world's most influential sports organisations, including FIFA, UEFA and the IOC, and is home to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the leading institution for resolving international sports disputes.

As a result, Swiss law has a significant impact on the governance, regulation and dispute resolution of international sport. This chapter outlines the key features of the Swiss sports law framework, including governance structures, disciplinary and integrity matters, employment issues and sports arbitration.

Frequently Asked Questions about Sports Law in Switzerland:

Do you have a specific sport tribunal in your country to decide sports-related domestic issues for one or more disciplines? Are there any other sports-specific alternative dispute resolutions in your country, i.e. mediation, conciliation, or sports ombuds instance? Are there cases that can or cannot be submitted to a specific sports tribunal or cannot be subject to arbitration (e.g. labor disputes)?

In Switzerland, most sports-related disputes, including disciplinary, contractual, and eligibility issues, can be submitted to arbitration under Swiss law. A restriction includes purely domestic employment disputes involving Swiss mandatory labor law.

The Swiss Sports Tribunal (SST), based in Bern, is competent to resolve sports related disputes, including disciplinary and ethical violations or doping matters pursuant to the Ethics and Doping Statute of Swiss Olympic. The SST is an independent arbitration body, operating under its arbitral rules as well as under the Swiss Civil Procedure Code. In principle, its decisions can be appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal on limited grounds (e.g. violation of right to be heard) or, in the case of specific doping matters, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (“CAS”), which is domiciled in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In terms of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the SST can also act as a conciliation authority. Mediation services are further be offered also by other arbitration institutions, such as the Swiss Arbitration Centre, or the CAS. In the case of CAS, mediation is in principle limited to the resolution of contractual disputes as disputes related to disciplinary matters are excluded from CAS mediation.

While some federations may have an ombuds instance, the recently established institution Swiss Sport Integrity now acts as a comprehensive reporting instance for ethics and integrity incidents, including doping offences and cases of abuse in sports.

How is Sports law codified in your country? Is there a specific Statute or Code? Are there national sports authorities, independent agencies, or government ministries responsible for oversight?

Switzerland does not have a single codified “Sports Law” or a specific sports code. Instead, sports-related matters are regulated through a combination of general legal provisions and sector-specific statutes. The Swiss Federal Constitution contains a short reference to sport by stipulating that the “Confederation shall encourage sport”. The legal basis for the organization of sports lies primarily in the law on associations under Articles 60 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code, as most sports federations and clubs are organized as associations. Contractual and liability issues are governed by the Swiss Code of Obligations, while criminally relevant conduct – such as corruption or match-fixing – falls under the Swiss Criminal Code. A key statute is the Federal Act on the Promotion of Sport and Exercise (“Sports Promotion Act”), which governs state involvement in sports, including the promotion of physical activity, support for sports infrastructure, and anti-doping measures. Additional relevant provisions can be found in other laws, such as the Therapeutic Products Act, the Narcotics Act, and competition law. Beyond state regulation, self-regulation by sports organizations plays a significant role: national and international federations adopt statutes, disciplinary rules, and codes of ethics, normally fully aligned with international standards such as the World Anti-Doping Code or the Olympic Charter.

Oversight and promotion of sports at the federal level are primarily the responsibility of the Federal Office of Sport (FOSPO). FOSPO implements the Sports Promotion Act, coordinates national sports policy, operates training and education centers such as the center in Macolin, and supports programs. In addition, independent organizations such as Swiss Olympic, the umbrella body for Swiss sports federations, play an important role.

Advertising and marketing in sport: which are the limitations foreseen in your country, for instance in relation to alcohol, tobacco or betting advertising on or around sports infrastructure, on official clothing, etc.?

In Switzerland, advertising and marketing in sport for alcohol, tobacco, and betting, are to a large extent governed by a combination of federal laws designed to protect public health and consumers.

Alcohol advertising is subject to restrictions under the Swiss Alcohol Act and the Ordinance on Food and Utility Items. Advertising for spirits, for example, is not permitted on sports fields and at sporting events, or at events in which mainly children and young people participate or which are primarily intended for them. Alcoholic beverage promotion must furthermore not target minors or associate consumption with a positive lifestyle.

Tobacco advertising faces the most stringent limitations. The Swiss Tobacco Products Act prohibits advertising for tobacco and e-cigarette products, inter alia, on sports fields and at sporting events, as well as on billboards on public or private property, if they can be viewed from the public space. These measures align Switzerland with the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Advertising for betting and gambling is regulated under the Swiss Gambling Act. Only operators licensed by Swiss authorities may advertise, and their campaigns must promote responsible gaming. Advertising for foreign, unlicensed betting companies is prohibited.

In addition to the above federal rules, Swiss Cantons and Swiss cities may issue further restrictions that may apply in general or for a specific event.

Match-fixing: How is match-fixing and other forms of match manipulation combated in your country? Has your country ratified the Macolin Convention? What is the role of the sports betting industry in your country and is it subject to any specific state regulations?

Switzerland has ratified the Council of Europe’s Macolin Convention, strengthening international cooperation in the fight against manipulation in sport. Under Article 25a of the Sport Promotion Act, both direct and indirect manipulation of sports competitions constitute criminal offenses. The law foresees sanctions (fines and jail sentences) for anyone who deliberately influences the outcome of a sporting event for unlawful gain, particularly in connection with betting.

The sports betting sector in Switzerland is strictly regulated under the Federal Gambling Act. Currently, only two licensed operators – Swisslos (“Sporttip”) and Loterie Romande (“Jouez Sport”) – are authorized to offer sports betting, subject to supervision by the Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority. These operators are required to monitor betting patterns and report any suspicious activity. Additionally, foreign sports betting websites are automatically blocked by Swiss telecommunications providers to prevent unauthorized betting.

Is there an institution safeguarding the integrity across sports in your country, e.g. ethics and doping violations or abuse cases? Which rules does such an institution apply?

Yes. In Switzerland, Swiss Sport Integrity, as an independent foundation under Swiss law, is competent to deal with safeguarding matters including ethics and doping violations in sports. The legal basis for its activities is provided by Article 19 of the Sport Promotion Act. Swiss Sport Integrity operates under the legal framework established by Swiss Olympic, i.e. the Swiss Olympic Doping Statute and the Ethics Statute. These Statutes implement international standards, notably the World Anti-Doping Code, and are binding on all federations affiliated with Swiss Olympic and their members. Disciplinary proceedings for alleged violations are adjudicated in first instance by the Swiss Sports Tribunal, an independent arbitration body established in 2024 (cf. Question 1).

How is corruption in sport regulated in your country? Is corruption between private individuals subject to criminal or civil liability and are there any sport specific corruption regulations?

Corruption in sport in Switzerland is primarily addressed through general anti-corruption provisions under Swiss criminal law, complemented by Unfair Competition and sport-specific regulations. Under the Swiss Criminal Code, Articles 322ter to 322decies criminalize both active and passive bribery in the public and private sectors. This includes bribery of public officials as well as corruption of private individuals, which may be relevant in the context of sports organizations and commercial arrangements. Civil liability may also arise under the Swiss Code of Obligations, for example through claims for damages based on breach of fiduciary duties or unlawful acts. Additionally, the Unfair Competition Act prohibits bribery in commercial relationships, which can cover sponsorship and marketing arrangements in sport.

Beyond state law, the Swiss Olympic Ethics Statute explicitly prohibits corruption and deals also with rules concerning the acceptance of gifts and conflicts of interest within sports organizations. These rules apply to all members of Swiss Olympic and all affiliated federations. Sanctions range from warnings to lifetime bans from organized sport.

How is fan behavior regulated by law (for example banning orders, criminal penalties for violence, specific laws addressing measures against violence at sporting events etc.)?

In Switzerland, fan behavior and violence at sporting events are regulated through a mix of federal and cantonal laws. The main legal basis is the Federal Act on Measures to Safeguard Internal Security and the corresponding “Hooligan Database” system, which was introduced to prevent violence in connection with sports events.

Under this framework, banning orders can be imposed on individuals who have engaged in violent or disruptive behavior. These bans can prevent attendance at specific venues or all sporting events nationwide. In addition, the authorities may issue travel restrictions or reporting duties – requiring individuals to report to a police station during high-risk matches – or place them in preventive custody for a limited time to avert potential violence.

Criminal offenses such as assault, property damage, rioting, or disturbance of public order are prosecuted under the Swiss Criminal Code, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment.

Cantons and municipalities implement additional specific policing and security regulations for matches, including crowd control, alcohol restrictions, and coordinated risk assessments with clubs. Sports associations, including the Swiss Football League, enforce their own stadium bans and disciplinary rules, often cooperating with law enforcement through data exchange within the HOOGAN system.

What legal frameworks exist around the ownership and governance of professional sports clubs (e.g. foreign ownership restrictions, fan ownership models, licensing requirements)?

In Switzerland, the ownership and governance of professional sports clubs are governed primarily by private law. There is no specific federal law restricting ownership of a sports club. Accordingly, both domestic and foreign investors may hold ownership stakes. However, clubs must comply with the general provisions of the Swiss Civil Code and the Swiss Code of Obligations, particularly those governing associations and companies limited by shares.

While foreign ownership is permitted, clubs must maintain their sporting licenses through compliance with the regulations of their governing federations. Federations can impose detailed licensing requirements, which can include financial transparency and proper governance structures.

Do you observe an increase in multi-sport ownership in your country, either across various sports or within one sport or sports discipline?

Multi-sport ownership in Switzerland remains relatively limited and is more the exception than the rule. Within football, however, there are emerging signs of multi-club ownership involving Swiss teams and international investors. Foreign investment groups that already own clubs abroad have shown increasing interest in Swiss football. For example, in January 2024, Los Angeles FC acquired a majority stake in Grasshopper Club Zurich, incorporating the club into its expanding international football network. Already in August 2021, the Chicago Fire FC owner, Joe Mansueto, acquired the Swiss club FC Lugano through his company, Walden Football LLC.

Finally, it is not unusual in Switzerland that a club may have different “sections”, covering more than one sport discipline.

Are there any mandatory national provisions, apart from regulations of international sports governing bodies, which regulate athlete representation in your jurisdiction and are there specific limitations to the representation of athletes, such as e.g. provisions regarding dual representation, caps on agent commissions, regulations on the protection of minor athletes?

In Switzerland, the activities of representatives of athletes are primarily governed by the Swiss Code of Obligations, particularly the provisions on agency contracts (Art. 418a et seqq.). These rules require agents to protect the principal’s interests and carry out their duties with due diligence.

While Swiss law does not explicitly prohibit dual representation, full disclosure and consent from all parties involved are required. Regarding agent commissions, there are no statutory caps under Swiss law. Furthermore, under the Swiss Civil Code, minors have limited legal capacity, meaning that representation contracts must be signed or approved by their legal guardians.

In addition, athlete representatives must comply with the Federal Act on Employment Services and Personnel Leasing. This Federal Act requires that anyone mediating employment contracts must obtain the appropriate cantonal, and in some cases federal, license. Operating without such authorization may result in administrative sanctions and fines.

Are there national statutory frameworks, apart from regulations of international sports governing bodies, or cases concerning the participation of transgender athletes in competitive sport in your country? How is the issue currently regulated and/or debated?

In Switzerland, there is currently no specific national statutory framework that directly regulates the participation of transgender athletes in competitive sport. Instead, the matter is primarily governed by the rules of international and national sports federations. Swiss law provides a general legal basis for protection against discrimination, particularly under Art. 8 of the Swiss Constitution.

A notable case involving transgender and intersex athletes is the Caster Semenya case, in which the South African intersex runner challenged World Athletics’ rules requiring athletes with high testosterone levels to take medication in order to compete in women’s events (cf. Question 13).

What is the legal framework for e-sports in your jurisdiction? Is there a specific Statute or Code in your country or motions to implement such?

Switzerland does not have a dedicated statute exclusively governing e-sport. The position of the FOSPO, dating several years back (2018), currently remains that e-sports cannot be qualified as sports within the meaning of the Sport Promotion Act (cf. Question 2) as athletes do not directly interact with fellow players and their environment and the performance is strictly limited to its virtual setting. While not acknowledged on Federal level, different approaches can be found locally across cantonal legislations. Employment relationships, sponsorship agreements, and IP rights are therefore governed by general laws, such as the Swiss Code of Obligations.

There is, however, recent state legislation having an impact on the e-sports industry in Switzerland. On 1. January 2025, the Federal Act on Youth Protection in the Sectors of Film and Video Games entered into force, introducing mandatory age classification systems (similar to PEGI), obligations for age verification, and measures to promote digital media literacy. It applies to video game providers, event organisers, and streaming platforms, and therefore directly impacts e-sports tournaments and broadcasting. The law adopts a co-regulation model, whereby private industry organizations have the option to develop detailed standards within a framework set by the federal government. These standards must be approved by the Federal Social Insurance Office and consequently can become binding for all market participants. Further legal and tax implications can be derived from the Swiss Gambling Act (Cf. Question 3). It must be assessed on a case-by-case basis, whether a game falls under the Swiss Gambling Act or not. The Act applies to games in which, in exchange for a monetary stake or upon entering into a legal transaction, the prospect of winning money or another item of monetary value is offered.

Which has been the leading sports law case of the past year in your country?

One of the most prominent sports law cases involving Switzerland in the past year was the Grand Chamber judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Semenya v. Switzerland (No. 10934/21, 10 July 2025). The case concerned Caster Semenya’s challenge to the World Athletics “DSD Regulations”, which imposed testosterone limits on athletes with differences of sex development as a requirement for their participation in the female category of competitions. After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (“CAS”) and the Swiss Federal Tribunal upheld the regulations, Semenya argued before the ECtHR that Switzerland had failed to protect her rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The ECtHR held that while the complaint under Articles 8 (right to respect for private life), 13 (right to an effective remedy) and 14 (prohibition of discrimination) ECHR was inadmissible, as Ms. Semenya did not fall within Switzerland’s jurisdiction, Switzerland did violate Article 6 ECHR (right to a fair hearing). The jurisdictional link to Switzerland in case of Article 6 ECHR was established by the appeal against the award of CAS before the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Importantly for the case at hand, while CAS awards can be appealed before the Swiss Federal Tribunal, they can only be reviewed and set aside on very limited grounds, inter alia, in case of a violation of public policy. The ECtHR held, to the surprise of many, that given the mandatory arbitration mechanism in sports, the proceedings to which Ms. Semenya was subject required a rigorous judicial review by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, proportionate to the fundamental nature of the rights at stake. The ECtHR found, however, that the Swiss Federal Tribunal did not meet this standard, notably due to its restrictive interpretation of “public policy”. As a result, the Grand Chamber held that the applicant had not benefited from the procedural guarantees of Article 6 para. 1 ECHR.

What other sports law topic(s) would you highlight as being very current and relevant in your country?

Swiss Olympic has developed in collaboration with the Federal Office of Sport (FOSPO) the Swiss Olympic Branchenstandard which sets binding governance, ethics, and sustainability standards for Swiss sports organizations receiving public federal funding. Its aim is to ensure professional structures, transparency, and fairness across the sector. The standard covers three main areas:

Governance principles: Such as transparent decision-making, gender representation, term limits, conflict of interest management, participation and co-determination of athletes, legal compliance.

Human principles: Such as ethics principles, violence prevention, protection against overtraining and burnout, accident prevention.

Fairness and environment principles: Such as anti-doping, match-fixing, environmental responsibility.

The standard is already mandatory for national federations and will become binding for clubs and regional sports organizations by 2026.

Legal 500, Switzerland: Sports Law, 2025

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