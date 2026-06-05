Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
Bär & Karrer, a Swiss law firm, provides comprehensive legal and business solutions. Contact their Zurich office for expert assistance with legal advice, business inquiries, and professional services tailored to your needs.
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Weiterbildung GwG/FIDLEG/FINIG
Im Rahmen einer Weiterbildung des Verbands Schweizerischer Vermögensverwalter (VSV) gibt die Präsentation einen praxisnahen Überblick über aktuelle Entwicklungen im Bereich Retrozessionen und Double Dipping. Sie beleuchtet die zivilrechtlichen, regulatorischen und strafrechtlichen Risiken für Finanzinstitute und zeigt auf, welche Bedeutung diese Themen insbesondere bei Akquisitionen, Due-Diligence-Prüfungen und vertraglichen Schutzmechanismen haben.
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