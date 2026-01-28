Foreign Office Registration In Egypt | GOEIC Requirements & Procedures

Guide for Foreign (scientific – technical) Office Registration In light of the expanding international trade and the increasing reliance of foreign companies on indirect presence in national markets...

Guide for Foreign (scientific – technical) Office Registration In light of the expanding international trade and the increasing reliance of foreign companies on indirect presence in national markets, foreign scientific and technical offices have become an important legal framework enabling foreign entities to engage in technical support, knowledge transfer, and institutional communication without engaging in direct commercial activity in the State.

The Egyptian lawmakers paid special attention to regulating such offices, recognising their impact on the export and import system and ensuring that they do not deviate from the purpose for which they were established. The General Organisation for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) has been assigned responsibility for establishing, registering, and monitoring these offices, as it is the regulatory authority responsible for protecting the market and regulating the relationship between local producers and suppliers and their foreign counterparts.

Establishing and registering foreign scientific and technical agencies raises a set of legal and practical issues related to the limits of authorised activities, the nature of registration, the extent to which these offices are subject to administrative and financial oversight, and the periodic obligations and penalties for violating the governing rules. In practice, there is also confusion between the concepts of representative and technical agencies, as well as the different legal implications of each.

From this perspective, this paper sheds light on the legal framework for establishing and registering foreign scientific and technical offices in Egypt. It analyses the requirements and procedures for registration with the GOEIC, and explains the legal obligations subsequent to registration, in light of the relevant laws, regulations, and practical applications, in order to achieve a balance between encouraging investment and protecting the state's legal and economic system.

 Foreign (scientific and technical) offices are representative entities established by foreign companies in Egypt, and their role is limited to carrying out specific activities, namely: Providing technical or scientific support for the parent company's products, transferring expertise and technical knowledge, communicating with clients and relevant authorities, studying the Egyptian market, and submitting reports to the parent company. These offices are not permitted to engage in any direct commercial activity, including sale, contracting, or realizing profits in Egypt.

 The competent authority for registering foreign offices (scientific and technical): the GOEIC is responsible for issuing approval for the registration of foreign offices and issuing a registration card in the register of scientific and technical services offices for foreign companies and establishments.

 Basic requirements for registration in the register of foreign offices:

The main requirement for getting a registration card from the Foreign Companies Services Office Registry is to obtain a letter from the foreign company expressing its desire for registration. The foreign company must have an Egyptian agent. The office shall not engage in any commercial activity. The activities to be carried out by the office shall be scientific, technical, consulting, representation, or other similar activities, including consulting, communication/representation, etc. Foreign establishments or companies providing scientific, technical, or other services may not be registered unless they have a commercial agent based in Egypt registered in the register of commercial agents and brokers in accordance with Law 120 of 1982; Through which only agency or commercial brokerage activities are carried out. The foreign office shall take into account the continued presence of the commercial agent for the continued registration of the foreign office. In the event of re-registration of the foreign office;

The foreign office shall not have been previously deregistered for practising agency or commercial brokerage work, in contravention of the provisions of Law 120 of 1982, or shall have been deregistered for that reason, and five years shall have elapsed since such deregistration.

 Documents and procedures required for registering foreign offices with the General

Authority for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

Submission of an official letter issued by the foreign company wishing to open the foreign office, certified by the relevant Chamber of Commerce, approved by the Egyptian Embassy or Consulate abroad, stamped with the seal of the Foreign Ministry abroad and the seal of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, and containing the following: The nature of the activity to be carried out by the foreign office, and its geographical and product scope.

Name and nationality of the manager responsible for running the office.

Names and nationalities of foreign employees who will work in the office (if any).

Name of the Egyptian agent or agents registered in the register of agents.

The office undertakes to notify the GOEIC by registered letter in the event of a change of director or any of the foreign employees in the office.

The company is aware that it is prohibited for the office to engage in any commercial activity.

The company is aware that the office's continued registration is contingent upon the existence of a registered Egyptian agent for the company. Submitting an application for an extract from the Authority's Commercial Agent Register regarding the Egyptian agent for the purpose of establishing the office (representative/scientific/technical/consultative/regional). Submitting a valid copy of Form (S14 Agents) of the Egyptian agent, along with the original for review, and a copy of the card (S14 Agency Contract Data and Products) indicating the foreign company's registration with the agent in the Commercial Agents Register and the original for review. The Egyptian agent's Undertaking Form for the foreign office, signed by the Egyptian agent in front of the relevant official or with a certified bank signature. The registration/renewal form for foreign offices, signed by the responsible manager in front of the competent employee or with a certified bank signature. If the manager in charge is a foreigner, a copy of their passport and the original shall be submitted for review, along with a copy of their valid work permits and the original for review. If the manager in charge is an Egyptian national, a copy of their identity card and proof of origin shall be submitted for review. If the applicant for registration is an agent or representative of the foreign office, a copy of the power of attorney or original authorisation, a copy of the national ID card, and a form confirming the validity of the power of attorney shall be submitted. After examining the documents, a memo is submitted for the foreign office establishment. A decision is issued approving the establishment of the foreign office. Fees and service charges are estimated upon request for registration and issuance of a letter addressed to the Central Bank for payment of fees in US dollars. After the financial and technical review, the registration card for the foreign office is printed.

 Validity period of registration for foreign offices with the GOEIC

The foreign (scientific-technical) office shall be registered for a term of five years from the date of registration, or from the date of expiry of the agency contract, or from the date of expiry of the agent's registration in the register of agents on which the office is based.

The registration shall be renewed every five years from the date of registration or from the date of its last renewal, provided that a renewal application shall be submitted within the ninety days preceding the end of the five years. Otherwise, the fees will be doubled during the ninety days following the end of the registration period, after which the foreign office's registration shall be administratively struck off.

 Reasons for deregistration of foreign offices:

If the office practises agency or brokerage services, in contradiction to the provisions of the law, in which case he shall not be registered again until five years have elapsed. Upon expiry of the agency agreement on which the foreign office is based without renewal, or upon termination of the agency for any reason. Upon expiry of the registration of the Egyptian agent, based on which the foreign office is registered, and after 90 days have passed without renewal of registration in the Commercial Agents Register. Upon expiry of the foreign office's registration and the passage of 90 days thereafter without renewal of registration. Upon expiry of the agent's registration in the Commercial Agents Register, the foreign office shall not be struck off until the 90-day renewal period for the agent has elapsed.

In conclusion, the establishment and registration of foreign scientific or technical offices in Egypt is a regulated legal process that allows foreign businesses to operate in the Egyptian market legally and safely. However, this is conditional upon strict compliance with the legal framework established by the lawmakers and defined by the governing regulations, primarily the controls issued by the GOEIC. A proper understanding of the nature and scope of this entity, as well as compliance with registration, renewal, and oversight procedures, remains a crucial factor in ensuring the continuity of its activities and avoiding any future legal risks.

