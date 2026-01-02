Top 5 Bermuda Publications Of 2025

Marcello Ausenda’s articles from Conyers are most popular:
What captured our clients' attention in 2025?
Over the course of 2025 our Bermuda office provided readers with practical guidance and insightful thought leadership. The most popular Bermuda publications of the year reflect the depth and breadth of our expertise across practice groups, addressing key legal, regulatory and industry developments.
Access our top Bermuda-related content of the year below:
- 2025 Bermuda Insurance Bulletin: The most-read Bermuda publication of the year, this annual update provided a comprehensive overview of significant regulatory and market developments within the re/insurance sector. The next edition is expected in February 2026 – subscribe here to future editions.
- Bermuda Public Companies Update: Published biannually, the Winter and Summer Bermuda Public Companies Updates offer timely snapshots of market activity involving Bermuda-incorporated public companies listed on the New York stock exchanges. Consistently well received, these updates highlight evolving capital market and M&A trends.
- Regulatory Outlook 2025: Published early in the year, this report offered a forward-looking summary of regulatory changes and compliance considerations affecting Bermuda entities. Its practical guidance helped organisations prepare for evolving requirements and laid out priorities for 2025.
- Norway Bulletin 2025: This annual bulletin, authored by two of our Corporate Directors with deep expertise in the Norwegian legal arena, continues to be a trusted resource for clients and advisors operating in or connected to the Norwegian market.
- "Fair Value" in Appraisal Actions Under the Companies Act 1981 S 106(6): The article is the first in a series examining a landmark appraisal claim arising from a merger or amalgamation under the Companies Act 1981. It explores the concept of "fair value" and attracted significant interest for its analysis of an important development in Bermuda corporate litigation. Access the secondandthird articles here.
