Bulgaria Joins The Eurozone In 2026: What Businesses Need To Know

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro, replacing the Bulgarian lev (BGN) as its national currency. This follows the final approval by the European Parliament and the ECOFIN Council on July 8, 2025, marking the end of all legal steps in the country's eurozone accession process. The fixed exchange rate has been set at 1.95583 BGN to 1 EUR, and Bulgaria will become the 21st country to use the euro.

With this currency change in Bulgaria, all businesses must begin preparing for a smooth transition to the euro.

What the Euro Adoption Means for Bulgarian Businesses

Bulgaria will now be part of the euro area's shared policies, moving away from the currency board system used since 1997. While the conversion rate is fixed, there are several practical changes that businesses must address:

BGN to EUR conversion : All accounting systems, price lists, and payroll systems must switch from BGN to EUR.

: All accounting systems, price lists, and payroll systems must switch from BGN to EUR. Dual pricing : During the transition period, businesses must display prices in both lev and euro, ensuring price transparency for consumers.

: During the transition period, businesses must display prices in both lev and euro, ensuring price transparency for consumers. Invoicing and banking : Businesses must start issuing invoices and receiving payments in euros.

: Businesses must start issuing invoices and receiving payments in euros. Contracts and salary agreements: Existing agreements may need to be revised to reflect the euro.

How Businesses Can Prepare

Companies operating in Bulgaria—whether local or foreign—should:

Review their financial systems and software compatibility for euro usage

and for euro usage Begin employee training on euro-related procedures

Communicate the change to customers and partners to avoid confusion

Understand new compliance requirements during the changeover period

Eurofast's Take



Eurofast Bulgaria is ready to guide you through every step of the BGN to euro transition. Our team offers:

Clear summaries of official updates and legal requirements

Support with dual pricing compliance

Guidance on adjusting pricing strategies to protect profit margins

to protect profit margins Advice on contract updates, payroll changes, and accounting transitions

Whether you're a small business or an international company, Eurofast ensures you remain compliant, efficient, and fully prepared for Bulgaria's switch to the euro.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.