3 April 2025

Diversifying Into The Middle East Market: Practical Considerations (Video)

Join us for the second session in our economic diversification series in which we explore opportunities and strategies for expanding your business into the Middle East market.
United Arab Emirates Corporate/Commercial Law
Ruba El-Sayegh and Bachir Chakra
Our distinguished panelists will provide valuable insights into how to successfully do business in the Middle East. Learn about market entry strategies, trade regulations and key opportunities to help your business thrive and expand. This practically focused webinar will be an excellent complement to your planning.

Guest speakers:

  • His Excellency Ahmed Hafez, Ambassador of Egypt to Canada
  • Her Excellency Sabah Al Rafie, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Canada
  • Jan De Silva, Canada Co-Chair, Canada-ASEAN Business Council
  • Sean Cornelissen, Foreign Service Officer, Global Affairs Canada

This session is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

