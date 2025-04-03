Diversifying Into The Middle East Market: Practical Considerations (Video)

self

Join us for the second session in our economic diversification series in which we explore opportunities and strategies for expanding your business into the Middle East market.

Our distinguished panelists will provide valuable insights into how to successfully do business in the Middle East. Learn about market entry strategies, trade regulations and key opportunities to help your business thrive and expand. This practically focused webinar will be an excellent complement to your planning.

Guest speakers:

His Excellency Ahmed Hafez , Ambassador of Egypt to Canada

, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Canada

, Canada Co-Chair, Canada-ASEAN Business Council

, Foreign Service Officer, Global Affairs Canada

This session is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

