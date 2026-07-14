Construction Code Legal Alert Series Issue 3: Digital Construction Ecosystem

This alert focuses on the digitalisation measures introduced by the Construction Code, including the growing role of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and other digital tools in the construction sector. Beyond technological innovation, the Construction Code introduces a broader shift in the regulatory model of the construction sector, moving from document-based administration towards a digitally enabled governance framework.

The Digital Ecosystem

Construction Code introduces a comprehensive framework for state digital systems establishing the entire lifecycle of construction projects from design and approval through to commissioning and operation. Under the Construction Code, these digital systems will operate according to the “one-stop-shop” principle via the portal of the state expert organisation, ensuring integrated interaction between project participants and government authorities.

In practice, the Ministry of Industry and Construction is implementing this concept through the Unified Construction Portal (Qportal.kz), which is intended to integrate planning, state expertise, construction monitoring and other sectoral digital services within a single electronic platform. The portal is expected to become the principal interface for interaction between developers, designers, contractors and public authorities throughout the lifecycle of a construction project.

The digital systems are also required to ensure data integration and exchange with other state digital platforms, the broader Digital Government ecosystem, and digital systems of quasi-public sector entities to enable them to carry out governmental functions and services. Integration with other public and non-public digital systems must comply with Kazakhstan legislation.

The integration of state information systems also reflects the emergence of unified regulatory data flows. Construction-related information is increasingly treated as structured digital data, enabling continuous exchange between public authorities and reducing reliance on fragmented documentation.

As a result, a unified digital register will be established to consolidate key regulatory functions, including the certification of professionals, the recording of issued licences and permits, the automated monitoring of unauthorised construction, and the oversight of urban planning project implementation 1.

The digital ecosystem is also expected to incorporate the Automated Information System of the State Urban Planning Cadastre, which will centralise urban planning documentation and territorial development data. By integrating these information resources, the Construction Code seeks to establish a comprehensive digital infrastructure supporting planning, regulatory oversight and long-term management of construction projects.

Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a digital process for creating and managing information-rich 3D models of buildings and infrastructure throughout their lifecycle. BIM standards provide a structured framework for organising, digitising and sharing project information across the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure, improving coordination and efficiency among stakeholders, ensure consistency from design to operation, and support secure and interoperable data management in construction projects, thereby enabling more integrated and reliable project delivery. In addition, BIM technologies support the development of smart cities and promote sustainable and energy-efficient construction 2.

Within the framework of the Construction Code, BIM is not only a technical design methodology but is increasingly positioned as a regulatory compliance mechanism. Digital models are expected to be used in state expertise and construction supervision processes, thereby integrating design data into regulatory decision-making.

In Kazakhstan, these trends are reflected in the Government’s broader digitalisation agenda. 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence, and the Government’s Action Plan adopted in this context envisages the deployment of BIM technologies to create digital models of buildings and infrastructure for lifecycle management. The Plan also provides for the use of IoT sensors, drones and LIDAR scanning to generate precise 3D models of construction sites and monitor construction progress, with a target of implementing digital master plans and BIM modelling in at least 30% of construction projects 3.

Beyond BIM implementation, the Government is also expanding the use of digital technologies in regulatory processes. According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, pilot implementation of artificial intelligence technologies is planned from the first quarter of 2026 to support the automatic verification of project documentation submitted for state expertise. If successfully implemented, AI-assisted review could improve the efficiency and consistency of technical assessments while reducing administrative burdens 4.

Construction Code provides that construction information modelling is applied in architectural, urban planning and construction activities in accordance with an approved list of construction projects for which its use is mandatory. It also establishes that construction informational modleiing processes must comply with state regulatory requirements governing information management and define the structure and composition of digital models throughout the entire lifecycle of a construction project 5.

In this way, the Construction Code recognises BIM as a key mandatory tool for the digitalisation and lifecycle management of construction projects in Kazakhstan.

BIM application applies to the construction projects included in an approved list of construction objects approved by decree of the Ministry of Industry and Construction, with particular focus on the strategic infrastructure and the energy sector:

From 1 August 2026: BIM becomes mandatory for major public and infrastructure projects, including transport facilities such as airports, tunnels and bridges.

From 1 January 2028: The requirement is significantly expanded to key infrastructure and utility assets, in particular:

Electricity supply facilities, including substations, overhead and cable transmission lines, and power supply centres; Power plants of all types, including thermal, hydroelectric, solar, wind and other generation facilities; Electric transmission and grid infrastructure, including lines with a voltage of 110 kV and above; Heat and power generation facilities with a capacity of 150 MW and above; Oil and gas infrastructure, including extraction, gathering, processing, transportation and storage facilities, as well as LNG facilities.

From 1 January 2030: BIM becomes generally mandatory for all construction projects, except for low-risk (third responsibility level) construction objects.

Conclusion

The Construction Code marks a shift towards a fully digitalised construction lifecycle in Kazakhstan, supported by integrated state digital systems and a unified regulatory framework. At its core is the phased introduction of mandatory BIM, first applied to strategic infrastructure and energy projects and gradually extended to most construction activities by 2030.

Overall, the reform aims to improve transparency, coordination and control in the sector through data-driven governance and standardised digital processes across all stages of construction projects.

Footnotes

1. Article 61 of the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 9 January 2026 No. 253-VIII ZRK

2. Building Information Modelling (BIM), https://www.iso.org/sectors/building-construction/building-information-modelling

3. Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 60 of 31 January 2026 On the Approval of the Action Plan for the Year of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence, https://adilet.zan.kz/rus/docs/P2600000060

4. AI is to be used in the assessment of construction projects in Kazakhstan, https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/mps/press/news/details/1153221?lang=ru

5. Article 62 of the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 9 January 2026 No. 253-VIII ZRK

6. Order of the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 114 of 19 March 2026