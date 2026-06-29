What are the specific features of registering real estate rights?

- within Real Estate and Construction, Consumer Protection, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in Asia
GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the registration of real estate rights across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
The publication examines key legal aspects of real estate registration, including the moment ownership rights arise, mandatory registration requirements, registrable rights and encumbrances, as well as restrictions applicable to foreign purchasers.
It also provides practical insights into the operation of land and real estate registries, priority of registered rights, common grounds for refusal or suspension of registration, and other jurisdiction-specific features relevant to investors, developers and property owners engaged in cross-border transactions.
Read the full material: https://gratanet.com/web_files/users/1529094/8112287023903231187.pdf
You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.
List of countries and authors:
Armenia - Ani Hakobyan, Hasmik Martirosyan
Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova, Gunel Huseynova
Belarus - Maxim Lashkevich, Katerina Bureika
India - Aayushi Singh
Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Baigali Battulga
Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza
Russia - Pavel Balyuk, Alisa Palant, Yuliya Zhadan, Vyacheslav Khorovskiy, Aleksandra Levenkova
Türkiye - Kaan Gök , Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz, Esra Dicle Bagli
Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alauddin, Lachin Amandurdiyeva, Gulenar Akmyradova, Selbi Jorayeva, Emir Artykov
Uzbekistan - Shakhzodakhon Akhmedova, Sitora Kozimjanova
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]