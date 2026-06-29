ARTICLE
29 June 2026

What are the specific features of registering real estate rights?

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GRATA International

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GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
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GRATA International examines the legal frameworks governing real estate registration across ten jurisdictions, analyzing ownership transfer mechanisms, mandatory registration procedures, and foreign investment restrictions. This comparative study addresses critical questions about registry operations, priority of rights, and common registration challenges that impact cross-border property transactions.
Worldwide Real Estate and Construction
Hasmik Martirosyan,Maxim Lashkevich,Bolormaa Volodya
+12 Authors
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  • within Real Estate and Construction, Consumer Protection, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • in Asia

GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the registration of real estate rights across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The publication examines key legal aspects of real estate registration, including the moment ownership rights arise, mandatory registration requirements, registrable rights and encumbrances, as well as restrictions applicable to foreign purchasers.

It also provides practical insights into the operation of land and real estate registries, priority of registered rights, common grounds for refusal or suspension of registration, and other jurisdiction-specific features relevant to investors, developers and property owners engaged in cross-border transactions.

Read the full material: https://gratanet.com/web_files/users/1529094/8112287023903231187.pdf 

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Ani Hakobyan, Hasmik Martirosyan

Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova, Gunel Huseynova

Belarus - Maxim Lashkevich, Katerina Bureika

India - Aayushi Singh

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Baigali Battulga

Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza

Russia - Pavel Balyuk, Alisa Palant, Yuliya Zhadan, Vyacheslav Khorovskiy, Aleksandra Levenkova

Türkiye - Kaan Gök , Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz, Esra Dicle Bagli

Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alauddin, Lachin Amandurdiyeva, Gulenar Akmyradova, Selbi Jorayeva, Emir Artykov

Uzbekistan - Shakhzodakhon Akhmedova, Sitora Kozimjanova

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Hasmik Martirosyan
Hasmik Martirosyan
Photo of Maxim Lashkevich
Maxim Lashkevich
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Aayushi Singh
Photo of Bolormaa Volodya
Bolormaa Volodya
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Baigali Battulga
Photo of Krisanto Karlo Nicolas
Krisanto Karlo Nicolas
Photo of Pavel Balyuk
Pavel Balyuk
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Juliya Zhadan
Photo of Vyacheslav Khorovskiy
Vyacheslav Khorovskiy
Photo of Aleksandra Levenkova
Aleksandra Levenkova
Photo of Kaan Gök
Kaan Gök
Photo of Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz
Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz
Photo of Ikbal Said Alauddin
Ikbal Said Alauddin
Photo of Gulenar Akmyradova
Gulenar Akmyradova
Photo of Lachin Amandurdiyeva
Lachin Amandurdiyeva
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