What are the specific features of registering real estate rights?

GRATA International examines the legal frameworks governing real estate registration across ten jurisdictions, analyzing ownership transfer mechanisms, mandatory registration procedures, and foreign investment restrictions. This comparative study addresses critical questions about registry operations, priority of rights, and common registration challenges that impact cross-border property transactions.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

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GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the registration of real estate rights across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The publication examines key legal aspects of real estate registration, including the moment ownership rights arise, mandatory registration requirements, registrable rights and encumbrances, as well as restrictions applicable to foreign purchasers.

It also provides practical insights into the operation of land and real estate registries, priority of registered rights, common grounds for refusal or suspension of registration, and other jurisdiction-specific features relevant to investors, developers and property owners engaged in cross-border transactions.

Read the full material: https://gratanet.com/web_files/users/1529094/8112287023903231187.pdf

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Ani Hakobyan, Hasmik Martirosyan

Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova, Gunel Huseynova

Belarus - Maxim Lashkevich, Katerina Bureika

India - Aayushi Singh

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Baigali Battulga

Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza

Russia - Pavel Balyuk, Alisa Palant, Yuliya Zhadan, Vyacheslav Khorovskiy, Aleksandra Levenkova

Türkiye - Kaan Gök , Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz, Esra Dicle Bagli

Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alauddin, Lachin Amandurdiyeva, Gulenar Akmyradova, Selbi Jorayeva, Emir Artykov

Uzbekistan - Shakhzodakhon Akhmedova, Sitora Kozimjanova

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