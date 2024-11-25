A Complete Guide To Time Bar Clauses In Construction Contracts: Industry Leaders Share Insights (Video)

MRP is a boutique law firm based in the UAE, specializing in legal solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Recognizing the technical complexity and specificity of these fields, MRP offers tailored expertise to address both contractual matters and disputes arising within these industries.
The firm’s highly qualified legal team brings extensive experience in managing the intricate legal challenges unique to these sectors, ensuring precise and effective outcomes for clients. MRP is committed to helping its clients navigate complex issues and achieve success through specialized, client-focused legal strategies.
View this webinar on Effective Claim Management in Construction
Contracts: Special Focus on Time Bar Clauses hosted by MRP
Advisory. The webinar featured Mr. Arun Varma, Senior Advocate,
Delhi High Court; Ms. Sandhya Prakash, Country Legal Manager, IKEA
India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Amit Bansal, Partner, Forensic and Financial
Crime, Strategy, Risk and Transaction, Deloitte India, and was led
by Ms. Gunjan Chhabra, Partner, MRP Advisory.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.