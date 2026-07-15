Nick Redfearn’s articles from Rouse are most popular:
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Nick Redfearn, global head of enforcement (and classic car enthusiast) has written for Managing IP about the sudden viral appearance of classic car restomod parts from China and the impact of IP in this new trade.
Read more >>Classic cars and the coming IP parts war | Managing Intellectual Property
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