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15 July 2026

Classic Cars And The Coming IP Parts War

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The classic car restoration market is experiencing a seismic shift as Chinese manufacturers flood the market with affordable restomod parts, challenging traditional suppliers and raising critical questions about intellectual property rights. This emerging trade war pits heritage brands against cost-effective alternatives, forcing the industry to confront complex trademark and design protection issues that could reshape the future of automotive restoration.
China Intellectual Property
Nick Redfearn
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Nick Redfearn, global head of enforcement (and classic car enthusiast) has written for Managing IP about the sudden viral appearance of classic car restomod parts from China and the impact of IP in this new trade.

Read more >>Classic cars and the coming IP parts war | Managing Intellectual Property

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Nick Redfearn
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