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22 April 2026

2026 National IP System Conference On International Cooperation Held In Fujian

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Recently, a national intellectual property system conference on international cooperation was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. The meeting reviewed the major achievements in IP international cooperation...
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Recently, a national intellectual property system conference on international cooperation was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. The meeting reviewed the major achievements in IP international cooperation during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, analyzed the current situation, and outlined key priorities for 2026. Zhang Zhicheng, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Officials from relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China were present to provide guidance.

Attendees of the meeting fully recognized the progress made in IP international cooperation over the past five years. The meeting emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, serving the country's overall diplomatic strategy, and better coordinating international cooperation and competition in the field of IP, so as to support high-level opening-up through high-quality IP international cooperation.

During the meeting, officials responsible for the IP offices of Tianjin, Shandong, Chongqing, Shaanxi, and Fujian delivered exchange speeches. Officials from relevant departments and affiliated units of CNIPA, as well as representatives from local IP offices, attended the meeting.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2026/4/13/art_1340_205729.html

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